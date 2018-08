© Flickr



An Atlanta charter school will no longer recite the pledge of allegiance before class in the morning, as staff feel"Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge," Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School president Lara Zelski said on Tuesday.Now, students who choose to do so will be allowed to recite the pledge at a point later in the day, while theThe mantrawas written in 1892, and adopted by Congress as its pledge in 1942. The words "under God" were added to the pledge in 1954, as the US stood in opposition to the 'Godless' communism of the Soviet Union.The pledge has been recited before government meetings and at the beginning of the school day since. Its recital in schools was intended to bring together children of various immigrant backgrounds in loyalty to the United States.In 2017, a high school in Houston, Texas, expelled a 17-year-old student after she refused to stand for the pledge, in protest at police brutality, and "Donald Trump being president." The student sued the school for violating her First Amendment rights.