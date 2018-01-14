Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

The polarizing effect Trump has had on people - both in the US and globally - is a phenomenon to behold. On what seems to be a weekly basis, Trump does or says something that triggers twitter-storms and media hysteria, prompting another round of indignant outrage and renewing each time calls for his impeachment on the grounds that he is "unfit to be president of the USA."But we're not going to talk about that orange "stable genius" today, at least not principally.Whether or not one supports Trump is largely irrelevant. His main function seems to be as a catalyst for the revealing of a whole host of hot-topic and divisive issues in American and Western society that have been festering in the background for many years. Poverty, class, gender, identity, immigration, democracy, human rights, the wage gap, racism, sexism, the patriarchy, evil corporations... our language is steeped in abstract terms that are open to interpretation and, most importantly, form the basis of overlapping ideologies rallying around injustice.And nobody likes injustice, right?Join us on The Truth Perspective this Sunday, 14 January 2018, from 12 - 1:30pm EST / 5 - 6:30pm UTC / 6 - 7:30pm CET for a reality-check on where 'the war against injustice' has taken society, and where it could yet go.01:51:36