Secret History
The Great Pyramid of Giza: Archaeologists uncover secrets of how mankind possibly pulled off one of its wonders of the ancient world
Claudia Joseph
Daily Mail
Sun, 24 Sep 2017 00:22 UTC
Daily Mail
Sun, 24 Sep 2017 00:22 UTC
Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza - the oldest and only survivor of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Now archaeologists have discovered fascinating proof that shows how the Egyptians transported 2½-ton blocks of limestone and granite from 500 miles away to build the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu in about 2,600 BC.
At 481ft tall, it is the biggest of all the pyramids and was, until the Middle Ages, the largest man-made structure on Earth. Now the discovery of an ancient papyrus, a ceremonial boat and an ingenious system of waterworks have shed light on the infrastructure created by the builders.
The detailed archaeological material shows that thousands of skilled workers transported 170,000 tons of limestone along the Nile in wooden boats held together by ropes, through a specially constructed system of canals to an inland port just yards from the base of the pyramid.
A scroll of ancient papyrus has also been found in the seaport Wadi Al-Jarf which has given a new insight into the role boats played in the pyramid's construction.
In his diary, Merer also describes how his crew were involved in the transformation of the landscape, opening giant dykes to divert water from the Nile and channel it to the pyramid through man-made canals.
Although it has long been known that the granite from the pyramid's internal chambers was quarried in Aswan, 533 miles south of Giza, and the limestone casing stones came from Tura, eight miles away, archaeologists disagreed over how they were transported.
The new discoveries are revealed in tonight's Channel 4 documentary Egypt's Great Pyramid: The New Evidence, which also includes another team of archaeologists who have unearthed a ceremonial boat designed for Khufu to command in the afterlife, which gives new insights into the construction of vessels at the time.
Now archaeologists have discovered fascinating proof that shows how the Egyptians transported 2½-ton blocks of limestone and granite from 500 miles away to build the tomb of Pharaoh Khufu in about 2,600 BC.
At 481ft tall, it is the biggest of all the pyramids and was, until the Middle Ages, the largest man-made structure on Earth. Now the discovery of an ancient papyrus, a ceremonial boat and an ingenious system of waterworks have shed light on the infrastructure created by the builders.
The detailed archaeological material shows that thousands of skilled workers transported 170,000 tons of limestone along the Nile in wooden boats held together by ropes, through a specially constructed system of canals to an inland port just yards from the base of the pyramid.
A scroll of ancient papyrus has also been found in the seaport Wadi Al-Jarf which has given a new insight into the role boats played in the pyramid's construction.
In his diary, Merer also describes how his crew were involved in the transformation of the landscape, opening giant dykes to divert water from the Nile and channel it to the pyramid through man-made canals.
Although it has long been known that the granite from the pyramid's internal chambers was quarried in Aswan, 533 miles south of Giza, and the limestone casing stones came from Tura, eight miles away, archaeologists disagreed over how they were transported.
The new discoveries are revealed in tonight's Channel 4 documentary Egypt's Great Pyramid: The New Evidence, which also includes another team of archaeologists who have unearthed a ceremonial boat designed for Khufu to command in the afterlife, which gives new insights into the construction of vessels at the time.
Reader Comments
aurora 2017-09-28T11:45:08Z
But how did they cut the stones and lifted them up ??
The scroll seems to be deciphered as describing the transport of the limestone casing stones, not the granite. I also am baffled as to how the granite was not only transported but stacked. I am thinking the magnetism of water has to be involved in somehow levitating the granite.
katesisco "The scroll seems to be deciphered as describing the transport of the limestone casing stones, not the granite."
I believe you but don't see it in the above article. Links? Or am I just being oblivious?
(I'm OK with the latter, no matter how ever so rare it might be.)
And those casing stones, are of course mostly now gone and coverted to long lost gravestones or who knows what and were only 8 miles away, so if you've got a link, it would be helpful, "Big Time!" -(" I'm on my way, I'm making it!" P. Gabriel.)
And of course, this still does not answer the lifting nor the perfectly matched stones that seem to have been cut with lasers, and moved with who knows what.
R.C.
I believe you but don't see it in the above article. Links? Or am I just being oblivious?
(I'm OK with the latter, no matter how ever so rare it might be.)
And those casing stones, are of course mostly now gone and coverted to long lost gravestones or who knows what and were only 8 miles away, so if you've got a link, it would be helpful, "Big Time!" -(" I'm on my way, I'm making it!" P. Gabriel.)
And of course, this still does not answer the lifting nor the perfectly matched stones that seem to have been cut with lasers, and moved with who knows what.
R.C.
We know nothing of their civilization or methods - only the theories of traditional archaeologists. Read Christopher Dunn's "Lost Technologies of Ancient Egypt: Advanced Engineering in the Temples of the Pharaohs" . . .
I note the article slips in the fact that ' thousands of skilled workers transported 170,000 tons of limestone along the Nile' but does the papyrus actually state this amount of stone or is this just more slight of hand by those determined to prove that Pharaoh Khufu was the builder in about 2,600 BC? I somehow doubt it. More likely what they have found is data referencing the restoration of the pyramid that had stood in silent disuse for many millennia before that. Best book on the subject of what the great pyramid was built for remains 'The Giza Power Plant: Technologies of Ancient Egypt' by engineer Christopher Dunn. Archaeologists and Egyptologists know next to nothing about building anything and have a predetermined time line relating to the bible that they must adhere to. Don't expect any real truth to come out from this scrap of parchment and the disinfo crowd's desire for uniformity.
Mark Lehner is a reprehensible wanker. Always has been. This is just another of his whacko trolling-for-money PR stunts. Flush.
Pyramid blocks were cast or cut by saws. How'd that happen? How'd they move and fit them without chipping them?
Basically, just call these frauds out: If you're right go ahead an build a fresh set of pyramids. Full scale. all the bells and whistles. Way out in nowhere. Haul everything from afar. No modern tools, not much metal at all. Go ahead wise guys. Walk your talk. Show us the value of what you say.
Not much chance of that happening.
Pyramid blocks were cast or cut by saws. How'd that happen? How'd they move and fit them without chipping them?
Basically, just call these frauds out: If you're right go ahead an build a fresh set of pyramids. Full scale. all the bells and whistles. Way out in nowhere. Haul everything from afar. No modern tools, not much metal at all. Go ahead wise guys. Walk your talk. Show us the value of what you say.
Not much chance of that happening.
And don't we find that which we seek?