© REUTERS/Brian Snyder



too pious

her faith

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is looking to become a spiritual leader after losing to President Donald Trump in 2016, according to reports from people in Clinton's circle.Clinton wants to preach, according to her pastor Rev. Bill Shillady, who has written a book about the former secretary of state's spiritual life, particularly during her years-long campaign for president.During a promotional photoshoot for Strong for a Moment Like This: The Daily Devotions Of Hillary Rodham Clinton, a year's worth of devotions tailored for Clinton as she campaigned for president, Clinton told Shillady that Clinton told Shillady , according The Atlantic.Strong for a Moment Like This promises "365 of the more than 600 devotions written for Clinton, along with personal notes, portions of her speeches, and headlines that provide context for that day's devotion," according to a press package from publisher Abingdon Press. Clinton received personalized devotions every day from Shillady and a small team of other pastors throughout the election.Shillady's Clinton devotional, which features a forward from Clinton herself, will be available August 15.