Society's Child
Rwanda will proceed with the ban on used clothes despite threats by the United States
Kylie Kiunguyu
This is Africa
Thu, 06 Jul 2017 13:56 UTC
This is Africa
Thu, 06 Jul 2017 13:56 UTC
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has insisted that Rwanda will proceed with its plan to phase-out importation of second-hand clothes despite threats from the US that the move could lead to a review of his country's eligibility for duty-free access to the American market.
Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and South Sudan decided to fully ban imported second-hand clothes and shoes by 2019, arguing it would help member countries boost domestic clothes manufacturing.
Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART); an association of textile companies in the United States of America (USA); members argue that the decision by the East African Community (EAC) to ban imports of used clothing and footwear is imposing significant economic hardship on the USA's used clothing industry. The petitioners argue that the ban directly contradicts requirements that AGOA beneficiaries work towards eliminating "barriers to United States trade and investment" and promote "economic policies to reduce poverty".
The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has, as a result, initiated a review of the eligibility of Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania to receive benefits under AGOA. The EAC nations are one of the most important markets for U.S. industry's used clothing exports with direct American exports to the EAC member countries totaling approximately $24 million in 2016. U.S. imports under AGOA totaled $43 million in 2016, up from $33 million in 2015 while exports were $281 million in 2016, up from $257 million in 2015.
The petitioners observed that the tariff increases are so high that they amount to a de facto ban on second hand clothes, which made it clear that EAC member states are moving towards the ban.
President Kagame said the situation leads Rwanda to make a choice between continued importation of used clothes and developing the local textile industry.
"Rwanda and other countries in the region that are part of AGOA, have to do other things, we have to grow and establish our industries," President Kagame said. "We are put in a situation where we have to choose; you choose to be a recipient of used clothes with a threat hanging or choose to grow our textile industries, which Rwandans deserve at the expense of being part of AGOA. This is the choice we find that we have to make. As far as I am concerned, making the choice is simple, we might suffer consequences. Even when confronted with difficult choices, there is always a way," he added.
The President noted that this is not the first time that Rwanda has had to make tough decisions in the interest of citizens.
Rwandan Efforts towards autonomy
In the 2017/18 budget estimates, the government eased taxes on inputs under the Made-in-Rwanda initiative, which is expected to facilitate the growth of the local textile industry.
President Kagame is one of the African heads of state advocating for improved engagement terms between African countries and Western countries for mutual benefit. Kagame has said several times that it's time to consider Africa as an equal partner in development as opposed to a beneficiary requiring donations and aid.
As part of the move to make the continent less dependent on external financing, Kagame was last year asked to spearhead the African Union reforms. The President said that the intention by African leaders to change status quo was a huge step. "The fact that the leaders of Africa have found it necessary to do things different is a very big step," he said. Going forward, he said the move by the continent will reduce the impact of external factors on the continent's socio- economic progress.
Reactions from Member Countries
Tanzania:
In Tanzania members of the business community have voiced different concerns over the possibility of Tanzania losing eligibility to AGOA.
However Tanzania Private Sector Foundation's (TPSF) executive director Godfrey Simbeye said the decision had little effect on the country's economy since there are few industries that are taking advantage of the market. According to him, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda in 2016 only exported approximately Sh100 billion worth of textiles free of charge to the US market, up from Sh73 billion a year before.
Simbeye added that removal of Tanzania from AGOA could be a blessing in disguise as the country has embarked in its own industrialization drive.
In direct contradiction, Exim Bank Investment banking manager George Assenga said the decision by the U.S. might cost the country in two areas, namely: insecure market for the country's end products and dwindling in export earnings.
Kenya:
Kenya unlike neighbouring states has withdrawn the proposed ban. Kenya's Trade and Industrialization Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo said the country had decided to comply with the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) conditions, "When we saw the petition filed in March, we knew that the lobby group had strong arguments," he said.
This is contrary to statements made in May this year by Betty Maina, principal secretary in the Kenyan ministry of labor and EAC affairs, at the East African Manufacturing and Business Summit held in Rwanda. Maina said: "That's the aspiration of all regional heads of state and that's something that has been upheld. Over the last few years, all the countries have been building up their textile industry with a view to ensuring that it can supply decent and competitively priced new cloths that will replace demand for used cloths." Maina added that, "Kenya seeks to expand availability of new clothing made in the country to other east African countries and it is committed to ensuring that consumers "have an affordable choice of locally made textiles so that overtime, we can completely eliminate used clothing."
About The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) was signed into law on May 18, 2000 as Title 1 of The Trade and Development Act of 2000. The Act offers tangible incentives for African countries to continue their efforts to open their economies and build free markets.
AGOA provides trade preferences for quota and duty-free entry into the United States for certain goods, expanding the benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. Notably, AGOA has helped expanded market access for textile and apparel goods into the United States for eligible countries, though many other goods are also included such as such as cut flowers, horticultural products, automotive components and steel.
Some allege that AGOA is in contradiction with the rules of WTO; the intergovernmental organization that regulates international trade and it is seen as a one-sided agreement as there was little African involvement in its preparation. AGOA has also been criticized for being "dominated by oil and raw materials" After the enactment of AGOA, "exports have increased by more than 500 per cent from around $8.2 billion then to $54 billion in 2011, although about 90 per cent of these are natural resources, mainly oil."
Reader Comments
America: Damn it African nations, you will not only take our garbage, but you will dress yourself and your children in it, you will pay us for it, AND if you try and elevate yourselves, ISIS might attack you which means we will be bombing you to save you from the head choppers so you can be sure to buy more of our garbage.
Good for them. America's been screwing them to the wall over everything.... American corps get nice tax breaks tossing them their 'used' clothes, i.e. all the unsold garbage outsourced from 3rd world like conditioned slave factories in China AND get to rob them of their resources by not paying 'tariffs' on all the gold, oil, jewels and metals they can abscond with back to America... all just for the 'honor' of being part of this unilateral 'trade agreement'. Lovely bunch of scuzbags aren't they?
Given that the US' usual ways seem to be loosing favor across the planet perhaps the Americans should hang on to their used clothes. They might come in handy sooner than later.
The EAC nations are one of the most important markets for U.S. industry's used clothing exports with direct American exports to the EAC member countries totaling approximately $24 million in 2016$24 Million ... after costs, probably < $10M profit ... for this, USA is prepared to destroy EAC nations ability to manufacture their own clothing
Talk about economic slavery ... no doubt this refusal of black people to be clothed in amerikas hand-me-downs will be seen as a threat to national security
The nerve of those people. Here we have a bunch of carpet baggers trying to help them by looting the GW (*That's the GoodWill for those who don't know) and now this outrage. Bomb them! Bomb them into the Stone Age! By God that will make them happy to get rags.
Rwanda will proceed with the ban on used clothes despite threats by the United StatesRwanda's President Paul Kagame has insisted that Rwanda will proceed with its plan to phase-out importation of second-hand clothes despite threats from the US that the move could lead to a review...