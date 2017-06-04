© ANTARA/Arif Pribadi



Marapi Mount in West Sumatra erupted again today (4/6). Until this afternoon, the mountain situated in Agam Regency has erupted three times.Bukittinggi Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency (PVMBG) observer Bujang said thatBujang added on Sunday (4/6).Bujang explained that the biggest eruption was the second taking place at 10:22 AM. He added that seismic reading was detected during the eruption. The amplitude of the seismic waves was 6 milimiters with 22 to 35 seconds of earthquake duration.The status of hazard of Marapi was issued from Agustus 2011 through PVMBG recommendation letter number 1385/45/BGL.V/2011 on 3 August 2011 on the increase of Gunung Marapi status from (level I) to alert (level II). Until now, the status has not been revoked.