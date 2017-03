Painful Realizations: My Own Spiritual Bypassing

"Aspects of spiritual bypassing include exaggerated detachment, emotional numbing and repression, overemphasis on the positive, anger-phobia, blind or overly tolerant compassion, weak or too porous boundaries, lopsided development (cognitive intelligence often being far ahead of emotional and moral intelligence), debilitating judgment about one's negativity or shadow side, devaluation of the personal relative to the spiritual, and delusions of having arrived at a higher level of being."

10 "Spiritual" Things People Do That Sabotage Their Growth

1. Participate in "spiritual" activities to make themselves feel superior to other people.

2. Use "spirituality" as a justification for failing to take responsibility for their actions.

3. Adopt new hobbies, interests, and beliefs simply because they're the latest "spiritual" fad.

4. Judge others for expressing anger or other strong emotions, even when it's necessary to do so.

5. Use "spirituality" as a justification for excessive drug use.

6. Overemphasize "positivity" in order to avoid looking at the problems in their lives and in the world.

7. Repress unpleasant emotions that don't fit their "spiritual" self-narrative.

8. Feel deep aversion and self-loathing when confronted with their shadow side.

9. Find themselves in bad situations due to excessive tolerance and a refusal to distinguish between people.

10. Want so badly for various "spiritual" practices to be correct that they disregard science entirely.

"Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality. When we recognize our place in an immensity of light years and in the passage of ages, when we grasp the intricacy, beauty and subtlety of life, then that soaring feeling, that sense of elation and humility combined, is surely spiritual. So are our emotions in the presence of great art or music or literature, or of acts of exemplary selfless courage such as those of Mohandas Gandhi or Martin Luther King Jr. The notion that science and spirituality are somehow mutually exclusive does a disservice to both."

Bonus: Miss out on material success because of a belief that money and capitalism are evil.

The answer has to do with something that psychologists call spiritual bypassing. In the early 1980s, psychologist John Welwood coined the term "spiritual bypassing" to refer to the use of spiritual practices and beliefs to avoid confronting uncomfortable feelings, unresolved wounds, and fundamental emotional and psychological needs. According to integral psychotherapist Robert Augustus Masters, spiritual bypassing causes us to withdraw from ourselves and others, to hide behind a kind of spiritual veil of metaphysical beliefs and practices. In Robert August Masters' groundbreaking book, Spiritual Bypassing: When Spirituality Disconnects Us From What Really Matters, he writes: I encountered the concept of spiritual bypassing for the first time in Masters' work. Although I was reluctant to admit it, I immediately knew on some level that this concept applied to me. As I continued to reflect on spiritual bypassing, I noticed more and more shadow aspects of spirituality, and I realized that I had unknowingly been enacting many of them at one time or another. They've helped me to stop using a warped form of "spirituality" as an ego boost and to begin taking greater responsibility for addressing my psychological needs and the issues that arise in my life. The best way to understand spiritual bypassing is through examples, so now, I'm going to go into detail to describe ten specific shadow tendencies of spiritual people. Remember: You need not feel ashamed to admit that some of the items on this list apply to you. I suspect some of them apply to everyone who has ever taken an interest in spirituality. The goal here is not to judge, but to increase self-awareness in order to progress toward a more honest, empowering, useful spirituality. This is probably one of the most pervasive shadow aspects of spirituality, and it takes many forms. Some people feel superior because they read Alan Watts. Or ride their bike to work. Or refrain from watching TV. Or eat a vegetarian diet. Or use crystals. Or visit temples. Or practice yoga or meditation. Or take psychedelics.Note that I'm not saying anything about the value of partaking of these activities. I love Alan Watts and think meditation is quite beneficial . What I'm saying is thatUltimately, this sort of attitude toward "spirituality" is no better than believing you're better than everyone else because you're a Democrat or a Lakers fan. This dysfunction actually inhibits genuine spirituality by causing us to focus on one-upping other people, rather than cultivating a sense of connection to the cosmos and feeling poetic wonder at the sublime grandeur of existence.The essence of the point is that it's very easy to twist certain spiritual mantras or ideas into justifications for being irresponsible or unreliable."It is what it is." or "The universe is already perfect." or "Everything happens for a reason." can all function as excellent justifications for never doing much of anything and never really examining one's behavior. I'm not commenting on the truth or un-truth of the above statements.In a similar vein, it's surprisingly easy to deceive yourself into thinking that anytime someone has a problem with your behavior, it's because that person "isn't honoring my truth" or "just needs to grow spiritually." It's much more difficult to acknowledge the moments in which we act brashly, selfishly, or thoughtlessly and inflict suffering upon someone else. It's much more difficult to admit that we too are far from perfect, and that growth and learning are never-ending processes.Human beings want to fit in somewhere. We all have a deep need to feel that we belong . And we form groups of all kinds to satiate this need. Spirituality is one interest area around which people form all sorts of groups. This is potentially a great thing, but it also has a shadow aspect.For many people, "spirituality" is little more than a hip thing that a lot of people seem to care about. These people get the idea that they want to jump on the spiritual bandwagon, so they start practicing yoga, wearing New Age fashion items, going to music festivals, drinking ayahuasca , etc., and they tell themselves that this makes them "spiritual.". They also, in my experience, tend to be the "spiritual" people who are using "spirituality" as a reason to feel superior to others.This is one of the first patterns I noticed in myself after being introduced to spiritual bypassing. I realized that when people became upset or angry with me, my response was to say things like, "Getting angry doesn't help anything." or "I feel we would have fewer problems if we could remain calm." Internally, I would silently judge the other person, thinking, "If only they were more enlightened, we could avoid this drama." In many situations, this was my way of avoiding deep issues that needed to be addressed.When you become interested in spirituality, one of the first quotes you're likely to encounter is: "Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of harming another; you are the one who ends up getting burned."This quote is commonly misattributed to the Buddha, though it's actually a paraphrase of a statement made by Buddhaghosa in the 5th century.. However, it's very easy for the lay person to assume that this means that anger, in any form, is a sign that one is unwise, un-spiritual. This is untrue.Often, anger is an indicator that there are serious issues that need to be countenanced within oneself or one's relationships.Ironically, many spiritual people repress all "non-spiritual" emotions and artificially heighten "spiritual" emotions/traits such as compassion, kindness, and equanimity. This leads to inauthenticity. One struggles to constantly present oneself as calm, gentle, nice, and in a state of perpetual peace, and ultimately ends up looking and feeling like a fraud.A lot of people, myself included, believe that psychedelic drugs can occasion mystical experiences and enhance (secular) spirituality . That's all fine and good, butIn the most extreme cases, "spiritual" people end up "performing cannabis ceremonies" during all their waking hours; taking psychedelics too frequently or in unsuitable contexts; and completely denying that these substances have any negative effects. Now, HighExistence tends to be pro-psychedelics, but let me give it to you straight:If you're irresponsible or simply unlucky, stronger psychedelics such as LSD or psilocybin mushrooms can occasion traumatic experiences with long-term negative ramifications. And cannabis, a mild psychedelic, is a seductively habit-forming drug that will subtly cloud your mind and erode your motivation if you indulge too much, too frequently. Respect the substances, and utilize them wisely "Just be positive!" is often employed as a deflection mechanism by "spiritual" people who would rather not do the difficult work of confronting their own internal issues, wounding, and baggage, let alone the problems of the world. The "positivity" movement has exploded in Western culture in recent years. The Internet is overflowing with seemingly endless memes and articles repeating the same inane messages: "Think positive thoughts!" "Just be positive!" "Don't focus on the negative!"Though there is surely value in cultivating gratitude for the many marvels of the human experience, this movement seems to overlook something critical:In fact, many problems in our individual lives and on the global scale seem only to worsen or complexify when they are ignored. In the same way that it would seem absurd to offer a heroine addict the phrase "Just think positive!" as a solution to their problem, it is absurd to believe that positive thinking offers any kind of solution to major global issues such as climate change, poverty, industrial farming, and existential risks This is not to say that we ought to take the world's problems onto our shoulders and feel shitty about them all the time. It's healthy to recognize and feel optimistic about the fact that in many important ways, the world is getting better . However, we need to balance that optimism with a willingness to confront real issues in our personal lives, our communities, our world."No way, I can't possibly be depressed or lonely or scared or anxious. I love life too much, and I'm too [Zen / wise / enlightened] to allow that to happen anyway."I ran into this issue when I moved to South Korea to be an English teacher for a year. I thought I had cultivated an unflappable chill, a Lao Tzu-esque ability to just "go with the flow" and float, bobber-like, atop the rising and falling waves of destiny.Or rather, I had to realize that the ability to "go with the flow" and accept whatever is happening is perennially valuable, but that sometimes that will mean accepting that you feel like a steaming pile of shit.It's easy to delude oneself into believing that spirituality is going to make life feel like endlessly floating upon a cloud, but in practice, this is not the case.In my case, my desire to always be "Zen," to "go with the flow," and to project an image of inner peace to myself and others prevented me from seeing the truth of various situations/experiences and taking responsibility for dealing with them.I noticed this in myself pretty quickly after learning about spiritual bypassing. I saw that my narcissistic image of myself as a wise person who had attained "higher" realizations was causing a ridiculous amount of cognitive dissonance. I judged myself scathingly and felt colossal, crushing guilt over any less-than-virtuous decisions.When you become interested in spirituality, it's easy to idolize people like the Buddha or the Dalai Lama, and to believe that these people are Perfect Humans who always act with complete awareness and compassion. In actuality, this is almost certainly not the case. Even if it's true that some humans reach a level of realization at which they uphold "right action" in all circumstances, we need to acknowledge that such a thing is reserved for the very few. I personally suspect that such a thing does not exist.The deck is stacked against us. It's virtually impossible to live even a few weeks of adult human life without committing a few blunders, if only minor ones. Over the course of years, there will be major mistakes. It happens to all of us, and it's okay. Forgive yourself. All you can do is learn from your errors and strive to do better in the future.Paradoxically, the seemingly spiritual lesson of self-forgiveness can be especially difficult to internalize for people interested in spirituality. Spiritual teachings can leave one with stratospherically high ideals that result in immense guilt and self-loathing when one fails to live up to them. This is a major reason why it's so common for spiritual people to deflect responsibility—becauseJust remember: You're only human. It's okay to make mistakes. Really, it's okay. But admit to yourself when you've made a mistake and learn from it.This is me, 100%. For a long time, I've taken very seriously the idea that every human being deserves compassion and kindness. I don't disagree with that idea nowadays, but I've realized that there are numerous situations in which other considerations should temporarily override my desire to treat every other human compassionately.In multiple foreign countries, I've found myself in potentiallybecause I was overly trusting of people I did not know or overly kind to people who I should have recognized as shady characters. Luckily, I've never gotten hurt in these situations, but I have been robbed and swindled several times. In every case, I wanted to believe that the people I was interacting with were "good" people at heart and would treat me with kindness if I did so for them. That line of thinking was terribly naive, and I'm still trying to re-condition myself to understand that in certain contexts, being warm is not the answer.The sad fact is that although you might be insulated from it, the struggle for survival is still very real for vast numbers of people on this planet. Many people have grown up in poverty, surrounded by crime, and have learned that the only way to survive is by preying upon weakness., but if you find yourself in a city or country in which poverty is fairly prevalent, you should take certain common-sense precautions—basic things, like:1. Don't walk anywhere alone after dark.2. Try to stay away from vacant areas.3. Don't stop to engage with people who try to sell you things.4. Make distinctions between people; let yourself know that it's okay to trust your brain's highly evolved pattern-matching mechanism when it tells you that someone looks like they're on drugs, deranged, desperate, or dangerous.There's a pretty heavily anti-scientific streak in a lot of the spiritual community, and I think this is a shame. It seems to me that many spiritual people become hostile toward science because certain beliefs and practices they find valuable are considered unproven or pseudoscientific within the scientific community.It doesn't mean that it isn't true or valuable.The scientific method is one of the best tools we have for understanding the mechanics of the observable universe; it allowed us to discover the profound truth of biological evolution, observe the far reaches of space, extend our lifespans by decades, and walk on the moon, among other things; to discard it entirely is to lose one of our most powerful lenses for understanding reality.Asmemorably put it:This is because they are seemingly allergic to wealth, associating money with greed, impurity, and general malevolence. Capitalism is viewed as an engine of inequality and corruption that must be dismantled.I used to hold a version of this view myself, so I realize how seductive it is. If you're drawn to spirituality, it feels natural to scorn "materialism." In truth, though, this narrative is too simplistic. The truth about capitalism is complex. Yes, capitalism has some very real downsides , but in many ways, regulated capitalism has been a force for tremendous good , spurring massive innovation and pulling billions of people out of poverty globally. In 1820, 94% of the people on Earth were living in extreme poverty. By 2015, that figure had dropped to a mere 9.6%, largely thanks to economic growth catalyzed by regulated capitalism:Furthermore, let me give it to you straight again:Billionaires like Elon Musk and Bill Gates who are using their wealth to help the world in momentous ways prove that money can be used benevolently or nefariously. Consider also the 139 billionaires and hundred-millionaires who have pledged to donate a total of $732 billion to charitable causes in their lifetimes. We actually need more compassionate people to gain substantial wealth, so they can use it effectively and altruistically to improve the world.To clarify, I am in favor of regulating/refining capitalism to make it work for everyone and the planet. For example, I think regulations need to be in place to protect the environment and to prevent abuses like rent-seeking and regulatory capture . Ultimately I am in favor of an economic system which incentivizes innovation and entrepreneurship while also being sustainable and meeting everyone's basic needs. I am not sure of the best way to meet these lofty aims, but our current forms of capitalism are doing a better job than many people seem to think, given the immensity of the challenge.I'm all for further methodical, data-driven work to refine and improve our economic systems, but let's be sure to notice and acknowledge all the things capitalism does really well before we dismiss it. If you're curious to think more about this, I highly recommend this extremely balanced, incisive lecture by Jonathan Haidt , exploring the pros and cons of capitalism.We're All Learning...In this essay, I have attempted to illuminate some of the blind spots that seem to be prevalent in the spiritual community. As I've said, most of the items I discussed applied to me at one point or another. It's decidedly easy to fall into some of the traps of spirituality and to harbor various limiting beliefs and behaviors while feeling like one has reached a "higher" level of being.The lesson here is that growth and learning are unending processes. If you think you have nothing left to learn, you're probably sabotaging yourself in a number of ways. It can be profoundly difficult to admit that for a long time one has been incorrect or misguided, but the alternative is much worse. The alternative is a kind of—a state of perpetual stagnation in which one endlessly deludes oneself into thinking that one has all the answers, that one has reached one's Final Form. In a rapidly changing world, continual learning is of paramount importance.At its best, spirituality is a force that can help humanity realize our common identity as sentient beings, gain ecological awareness , feel connected to our cosmos, and address the most pressing issues of our time with compassion, ingenuity, equanimity, and what Einstein called a "holy curiosity."