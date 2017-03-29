Painful Realizations: My Own Spiritual Bypassing

"Aspects of spiritual bypassing include exaggerated detachment, emotional numbing and repression, overemphasis on the positive, anger-phobia, blind or overly tolerant compassion, weak or too porous boundaries, lopsided development (cognitive intelligence often being far ahead of emotional and moral intelligence), debilitating judgment about one's negativity or shadow side, devaluation of the personal relative to the spiritual, and delusions of having arrived at a higher level of being."

10 "Spiritual" Things People Do That Sabotage Their Growth

1. Participate in "spiritual" activities to make themselves feel superior to other people.

2. Use "spirituality" as a justification for failing to take responsibility for their actions.

3. Adopt new hobbies, interests, and beliefs simply because they're the latest "spiritual" fad.

4. Judge others for expressing anger or other strong emotions, even when it's necessary to do so.

5. Use "spirituality" as a justification for excessive drug use.

6. Overemphasize "positivity" in order to avoid looking at the problems in their lives and in the world.

7. Repress unpleasant emotions that don't fit their "spiritual" self-narrative.

8. Feel deep aversion and self-loathing when confronted with their shadow side.

9. Find themselves in bad situations due to excessive tolerance and a refusal to distinguish between people.

10. Want so badly for various "spiritual" practices to be correct that they disregard science entirely.

"Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality. When we recognize our place in an immensity of light years and in the passage of ages, when we grasp the intricacy, beauty and subtlety of life, then that soaring feeling, that sense of elation and humility combined, is surely spiritual. So are our emotions in the presence of great art or music or literature, or of acts of exemplary selfless courage such as those of Mohandas Gandhi or Martin Luther King Jr. The notion that science and spirituality are somehow mutually exclusive does a disservice to both."

Bonus: Miss out on material success because of a belief that money and capitalism are evil.