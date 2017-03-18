© Al Jazeera

China and Russia have blocked a UN Security Council statement expressing concern over the situation in Myanmar's Rakhine state, where Rohingya Muslims have reportedly been subject to attacks, diplomats say. "We did put forward...some proposed press elements, but there was not consensus in the room," Matthew Rycroft, the British UN ambassador and president of the council for March, said on March 17.according to Reuters, which said it had seen a copy of the draft.Diplomats said Myanmar neighbor China, with Russia's support, blocked the statement from being issued. China and Russia both have veto power in the council. Diplomats saidbut their UN missions did not reply to requests for comment.It said its actions "very likely" amounts to crimes against humanity.About 1.1 million Rohingya live among the country's Buddhist majority. Many among the Buddhist population claim the Rohingya are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, even though many have lived in the country for decades. The government of former dissident Aung San Suu Kyi has been criticized by international partners for not doing enough to help the Rohingya.