I'd like to start by asking about your next book, Skin in the Game, the fifth of the Incerto series. You do something unusual with your books: before you launch, you put chapters out on your website. Why is that?

In Skin in the Game, you seem to build on theories from The Black Swan that give a sense of foreboding about the world economy. Do you see another crisis coming?

You say Obama put novocaine in the system. How will the Trump administration be able to address this?

if you went to the local souk [bazaar] in Aleppo and brought one of the retail shop owners, he would do the same thing Trump is doing

You're seen as something of an oracle, given that you saw the 2008 economic crash coming, you predicted the Brexit vote, the outcome of the Syrian crisis. You said the Islamic State would benefit if Bashar al-Assad was pushed out and you predicted Trump's win. How do you explain it?

Is it a choice between dumbing down versus over-intellectualisation, then?

But there were valid reasons for people to be worried about Trump too.

Is the election of Trump part of a global phenomena? You have commented on the similarity to the election of Narendra Modi in India.

There are other similarities, to quote from studies of populist movements worldwide: these leaders are majoritarian, they build on resentment, they use social media for direct access to their voters, and they can take radical decisions.

As a businessperson, you have a point about experts and pseudo-experts who you say are 'left-wing'. How do you explain the other parts to the phenomenon that aren't economic: the xenophobia, Islamophobia, misogyny, etc.?

Is anti-globalisation a part of this sentiment?

Where do you see the world moving now? Further right, or will it revert to the centre?

Putting my work online motivates me to go deeper into a subject. I put it online and it gives some structure to my thought. The only way to judge a book is by something called the Lindy effect, and that is its survival. My books have survived. I noticed that The Black Swan did well because it was picked up early online, long before the launch. I also prefer social media to interviews in the mainstream media as many journalists don't do their research, and 'zeitgeist' updates [Top Ten lists] pass for journalism.Well, I'm talking about the United States where I get more credible news from the social media than the mainstream media. But I am very impressed with the Indian media that seems to present both sides of the story.The last crisis [2008] hasn't ended yet because they just delayed it. [Barack] Obama is an actor. He looks good, he raises good children, he is respectable. But he didn't fix the economic system, he put novocaine [local anaesthetic] in the system. He delayed the problem by working with the bankers whom he should have prosecuted. And now we have double the deficit, adjusted for GDP, to create six million jobs, with a massive debt and the system isn't cured. We retained zero interest rates, and that hasn't helped. Basically we shifted the problem from the private corporates to the government in the U.S. So, the system remains very fragile.Of course. The whole mandate he got was because he understood the economic problems.What Trump is doing is put some kind of business sense in the system.Instead of Trump being elected,. Like making a call to Boeing and asking why are we paying so much.Not the Islamic State, but al-Qaeda at the time,. See, you have to have courage to say things others don't. I was lucky financially in life, that I didn't need to work for a living and can spend all my time thinking. When Trump was running for election, I said what he says makes sense to a grocery store owner.Exactly. Trump never ran for archbishop, so you never saw anything in his behaviour that was saintly, and that was fine.. As I said, if it was a shopkeeper from Aleppo, or a grocery store owner in Mumbai, people would have liked them as much as Trump. What he says makes common sense, asking why are we paying so much for this rubbish or why do we need these complex taxes, or why do we want lobbyists. You can call Trump's plain-speaking what you like.Well, if you're a businessman, for example, what Trump said didn't bother you. The intellectual class of no more than 2,00,000 people in the U.S. don't represent everyone upset with Trump.An electrician doesn't have that problem.Well, with Trump, Modi, Brexit, and now France, there are some similar problems in those countries. What you are hearing is people getting fed up with the ruling class.I often say that a mathematician thinks in numbers, a lawyer in laws, and an idiot thinks in words.I saw it with Brexit, and Nigel Farage [leader of the U.K. Independence Party], who was a trader for 15 years, said the problem with. Being a bureaucrat is not a proper job.I don't understand how a left-wing person can defend Salafism, or religious extremism. In a democracy, you can allow people to have any view, but they can't come with a message to destroy democracy. Why should people who come to the West come with a message to finish the West? This is where the discourse goes haywire. So in Yemen, the [Saudi] intervention is good, but the intervention [by Russia] in Aleppo shouldn't be allowed.Obama also deported Mexicans and refused to accept immigrants.I am not anti-globalisation, but I am against big global corporations. One of the reasons is what they cost. Today, every project sees cost overruns because these projects have to factor in global risks as well. In nature there is an 'island effect'. The number of species on an island drops significantly when you go to the mainland. Similarly, when you open up your small economies, you lose some of your ethnicity or diversity. Artisans are being killed by globalisation. Think of the effect on so many artists who have been put out of work while people are buying wrinkle-free shirts and cheap mobile phones. I'm a localist.I don't think it will go left or right, and I don't know about the short term. But I think in the long term, the world can only survive if it lives like nature does.What we need is not leaders, we don't need them. We just need someone at the top who doesn't mess the system up.