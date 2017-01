European Council President Donald Tusk has called the US under President Donald Trump one of the external threats to the EU along with China, Russia and radical Islam.Tusk said the EU could capitalize on Trump's trade strategy to boost European economic ties around the world.The remarks were made in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, where Tusk was meeting leaders of the three Baltic states. His speech mirrored an open letter to European leaders he had written earlier, ahead of a summit in Malta on Friday."For the first time in our history, in an increasingly multipolar external world, so many are becoming openly anti-European, or Euroskeptic at best. Particularly the change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; with the new administration seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy," he said in the letter Tusk warned against seeing any potential end of the EU as a positive development.," Tusk wrote to EU leaders. "Only together can we be fully independent."The European Council president suggested that the EU should borrow the American motto: "United we stand, divided we fall." Variations of the phase have been used since antiquity, although its American roots date back to a pre-Revolutionary song by John Dickinson, one of the Founding Fathers.While Tusk's criticism of Trump is among the most vocal by EU officials since the Republican's election, he is far from being alone. Earlier, Guy Verhofstadt, the EU's chief negotiator on Brexit, said Trump and his chief strategist, Steve Bannon, are determined to break up the European Union.Verhofstadt identified three major threats to the EU, with radical Islam and Russia being the first two.," he added.