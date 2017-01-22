© AAP



US President Donald Trump has visited the CIA's headquarters to thank personnel of America's intelligence servicesDuring his visit on Saturday,Trump previously criticised intelligence officials after they concluded that Russian President Vladimir Putin directed hackers to breach Democratic emails to try to boost Trump's presidential election campaign.about an unsubstantiated dossier compiled by a private security firm suggesting Moscow had compromising information about him,That drew an unusual public rebuke from outgoing CIA Director John Brennan and raised fears about the impact that sagging morale at the agencies could have on US security.The president is addressing about 400 CIA employees at their headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on his first full day in office.