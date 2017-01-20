Puppet Masters
"It all begins today!": Trump's inauguration (UPDATES)
Andrew Beatty
AFP / Yahoo News
Fri, 20 Jan 2017 16:01 UTC
AFP / Yahoo News
Fri, 20 Jan 2017 16:01 UTC
"It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES - THE WORK BEGINS!" the Republican billionaire tweeted before tracing his predecessors' steps to St. John's Church and the White House.
There he was greeted warmly by President Barack Obama, capping a transfer of power that has been peaceful yet rancorous.
"Mr President-elect, how are you?" Obama asked, after having deposited a letter in the Resolute desk and departed the Oval Office for the last time.
Hundreds of thousands of people will gather on the National Mall in the center of the nation's capital to celebrate a man whose short 19-month political career has defied all predictions, and many norms.
In the cool Washington dawn, his most ardent supporters ignored intermittent light rain and began to make their way by metro, car and on foot to take part in history.
"I've been waiting for this for a long time," said Thomas Mendenhall, 68, a retired banker from Missouri. "We just want change."
When Trump descended the escalators of his glitzy New York tower in June 2015, his run for office and his supporters were dismissed and even mocked.
But shortly before midday Friday, Trump will place his hand on Abraham Lincoln's bible, recite the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol and become the most powerful man on earth.
His staff, many shunned by friends for supporting a man who has been labeled a racist and bigot by his critics, will become power players in the White House.
In the primaries, Trump dominated a crowded Republican presidential field with smash-mouth rhetoric and star power. He rode that same wave of anti-elite sentiment to victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November election.
At 70 years of age, he is the oldest man ever to begin work in the Oval Office.
But the real estate mogul and one-time television reality star is also a political neophyte -- he will be the first president never to have held elected office, served in the government or the armed forces.
For Trump's supporters, that is a central part of his appeal.
"He's somebody that's not a politician" said 59-year-old Sandra Jackson-Carter, a salon owner from Bakersville, California.
"He's going to unite the country and make America great again," she said. "This is history. There's nothing better."
- Big changes -
For his critics, Trump's arrival in Washington on Thursday onboard an Air Force jet was more like a hostile takeover than a traditional changing of the guard.
Small demonstrations popped up across the city center on Friday, with shouts of "not my president" and "No Trump, No KKK, no fascist USA." Some tried to prevent Trump supporters from passing, but police intervened.
A much larger rally is planned for Saturday.
On Thursday evening, hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside a pro-Trump event, heckling and shouting at departing guests and lighting protest signs on fire before police used chemical spray on the crowd.
Trump enters office with a 37 percent approval rating, the lowest on record, according to a CBS News poll.
Most of Obama's White House staff have cleaned out their desks and the normally busy corridors of the West Wing were unusually quiet Friday. Staffers expressed relief at the prospect of rest, but foreboding about the road ahead.
That sentiment is echoed across many of the world's capitals. Trump has vowed to tear up Obama's policies and re-examine decades-old alliances with Europe and in Asia.
One of Obama's last acts in office was to speak to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and declare trans-Atlantic ties vital for the world order -- a statement that would have been a banal platitude before this rocky transition.
After the Obamas and Trumps had morning tea at the White House, they will travel the 2.5 miles (four kilometers) down Pennsylvania Avenue to the swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.
- Addressing the nation -
After promising to "faithfully execute the office of president of the United States" and "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States," Trump will deliver the most important speech of his life.
Inaugural addresses -- from Lincoln to John F. Kennedy -- echo across American history. Phrases like "malice towards none" and "ask not what your country can do for you" have been carved into the vernacular.
The most noted inaugural addresses had sought to lift Americans' gaze up from the rancor and troubles of the day toward the horizon and a better tomorrow.
Trump aides are promising an address that is at once short -- at around 20 minutes -- and philosophical.
"It's going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country," said incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer.
"He will discuss what it means to be an American, the challenges that we face, as members of the middle class, that they face," he said.
"I think it's going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document, a vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government, the role of citizens."
After his speech, Trump will attend a luncheon inside the Capitol, before heading back to the White House to begin the business of governing.
Comment:
Update: As part of his inauguration speech, Trump promised "we will not impose our way of life, but we will shine for others to follow." More highlights from his speech:
"America will start winning again, like never before. We will bring back our jobs, we will bring back our border, we will bring our wealth, we will bring back our dreams," said Trump.
Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another but we are transferring power from Washington, DC, to you the people," said President Donald Trump in his inaugural speech on Friday, as it started to rain.
"Washington flourished but the people did not prosper in its wealth and the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories, their triumphs have not been your triumphs, and while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for our struggling families all across our land," said Trump.
"Starting right here, and right now, this moment belongs to you!" added Trump to applause. "The United States of America is your country."
"January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again."
"For many decades we have enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry, subsidized the armies of other countries while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We have defended other nation's border while refusing to defend our own," Trump proffered while whistles and cheers erupted from the crowd. "We made other countries rich while the confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon. One by one the factories shuttered and left our shores without a thought for millions of millions of American workers left behind. The wealth of middle class Americans has been ripped from their homes and redistributed across the world. But that is the past but now we are only looking to the future."
When Hillary was announced, the crowd gave her the welcome she deserved:
Boos and chants of "lock her up" were heard at the Capitol after 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrived at President Trump's inauguration on Friday.
Reader Comments
One can never know what will swing from them trees :)
This i have shared before:
The one question that easily found its way to my mind was. How is it that in 2016 A.D. out of 300 million human critters.... this is the best that you (usa) can come up with?... its mind-boggling really :)
[Link]
Trump needs a new coiffeur... barber ... barbershop.... up on a roof (nylons)
God hates americans ... he loves the rest of the world
Trump Inauguration Live: Jeezus, this is boring. When do Spiderman and Hercules turn up?