© Mike Segar, Reuters



U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly confirmed that he intends to appoint his son-in-law Jared Kushner as a mediator who will try to broker a peace agreement in the Middle East.Trump made the confirmation, which he had mentioned as an option in the past, in an interview with The Times of London published on Sunday night.Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, is considered one of the closest people to the president-elect and played a major role in his election victory.but his statement in the Times interview fits with a number of past remarks in which he mentioned his son-in-law, an Orthodox Jew,He made one such reference in a briefing to the editorial board of the New York Times.Kushner, however, is not the only appointee who seems to enjoy Trump's trust on this issue.Greenblatt has worked for Trump's companies for decades. It remains to be seen how exactly he and Kushner will divide the peace-brokering responsibilities.In his interview with the Times, Trump also urged the U.K. to veto any new UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel, and called the nuclear deal with Iran "one of the dumbest deals I've ever seen."Trump also said that "Brexit is going to end up being a great thing" and that he would consider a new nuclear arms reduction deal with Russia. "They have sanctions on Russia — let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia. For one thing, I think nuclear weapons should be way down and reduced very substantially, that's part of it," Trump said.