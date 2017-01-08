Graham, first asserts that "the Russians will have to pay a high price: it's time that they stop attacking other countries," then poses as a moderate, saying that "our struggle is not against the Russian people, but against Putin."
McCain, for his part, reiterated: "I believe we will win. We will do everything we can to provide what is needed for victory. On the other hand, the successes we have achieved, we owe not to the equipment, but to your courage. The world is watching: we can not allow Vladimir Putin to succeed here, because if he succeeds here, he will succeed in other countries. "
McCain concluded by saying that for him Putin really manipulated the American elections, and that this too, should reinforce both the sanctions against Moscow, and the military aid to countries friendly to America, including Ukraine.
What to say? The hatred of McCain and his companions is not rational, given that, if Putin really manipulated the American elections, making the Republicans win, McCain, being a Republican, for consistency should ask his party colleagues to resign, starting with Trump.
Comment: Obviously there's nothing rational in what McCain says, never mind the fact that there's absolutely no evidence of Russians hacking the election.
The outbursts of McCain, who actually delegitimizes Trump and only criticizes Obama for being too good with Putin, demonstrate, once again, that the real clash in America is not between Democrats and Republicans, but between realists and neoconservatives. In the first set we find Trump and Kissinger, in the second, Soros, Clinton, and McCain.
Putin, in his own time, dismissed McCain with a few simple words.
be holding ANY kind of gov't office. He's lost his mind---a LONG time ago---and is on antidepressants and anti-psychotic drugs both. He should be caged along with Killary. Let em have at each other instead of the rest of the world.