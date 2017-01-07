'The most deceptive propaganda to date was perpetrated on the American public'Fresh off reports that the FBI never even accessed the DNC's computers before it accused Russia of hacking, John McAfee the founder of world famous McAfee anti-virus has delivered a devastating rebuke to the claims being made against Russia in mainstream media.Accusations that that the Kremlin hacked into the DNC's servers in an effort to defeat Hillary Clinton are totally ridiculous, McAfee said in an interview with RT.