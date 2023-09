Justin Christopher Moore was sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted in a plot to burn down the Seattle Police Officers Guild during the BLM Antifa riots in the summer of 2020. Moore was sentenced to 41 months in prison for manufacture of homemade bombs with intent to burn down government property. plea deal was reached between Moore and the Department of Justice in September 2022. He plead guilty to the unlawful possession of destructive devices, andfor this.His arrest in 2021 was carried out by the Seattle PD, the FBI, and the ATF on charges of conspiracy to commit an arson attack on the Seattle Police Officers Guild.According to court documents, Moore and another unnamed conspirator used the messaging app Signal to formulate a plan to conduct an arson attack at the SPOG using Molotov cocktails. They planned the attack to take place on Labor Day 2020 to coincide with a scheduled demonstration at the police union.In June 2021, Seattle police officers executed search warrants on Moore's residence in Renton, Washington. During the search of the suspect's vehicle, officers found a smartphone, paperwork in Moore's name, and black pants consistent with the pants that the Molotov cocktail suspect wore on Labor Day 2020.During the violent demonstration at SPOG on September 7, 2020, Seattle police officers made 22 arrests for arson, assault, obstructing and failure to disperse.The group of black-clad Antifa militants and anti-police protesters marched from the International District to SPOG. After arriving at SPOG, the group began to engage in criminal acts which prompted Seattle police officers to disperse the group after declaring the demonstration a riot.According to Seattle PD, officers recovered intact Molotov cocktails dropped by rioters outside the building as officers began making arrests. Officers arrested a number of individuals on 4th Avenue South as rioters continued throwing rocks, bottles, and explosives thrown at them.