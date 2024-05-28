A court in Russia has ordered a senior generalas President Vladimir Putin shakes up his security team.Vadim, the court said on Thursday.Shamarin is the fourth senior defence figure arrested in the past month, more than two years after Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesman, on Thursday told reporters thatPeskov denied there was a crackdown in the ministry and saidThough Russia has since slowly gained the upper hand against Ukraine's outmanned, outgunned forces,The surprise move was prefigured byThe Kremlin has said the changes are part of an effort to harness Russia's record Rbs10.8tn ($117.2bn) in annual defence spending more effectively.Factories are working around the clock in multiple shifts to sharply ramp up production of weapons and ammunition, while Russia is also trying to sustain the imports of critical components for its defence industry from countries such as China.Putin has continued to publicly back Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, who he has said will remain in his role as chief of Russia's general staff. But the high turnover at lower levels indicates that a larger shake-up is still under way.The corruption charges againstinvolving another deputy defence minister — were widely interpreted as a sign that Putin wanted to make broader changes in the defence sector.In subsequent weeks, Russia arrested YuriOther figures emblematic of Shoigu's 12-year tenure at the defence ministry have also been removed.On Monday, Putin dismissed Yuriat a government accountability body.RossiyanaShoigu and Russia's top commander in Ukraine, Gerasimov, have become targets for ire among hardliners unhappy with their conduct of the war following a series of humiliating battlefield failures, as well as problems with supplying troops.The anger eventually bubbled over into a failed coup attempt last year led by Wagner paramilitary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in a mysterious plane crash two months later.Prigozhin had channelled what appeared to be widespread anger at Shoigu's habit of wearing a general's uniform bedecked with medals despite never having served in the military, along with his family's opulent lifestyle and an apparent reluctance to tell Putin the truth about the war.Shortly after the failed coup, Shoigu dismissed Popov, who told his troops that "senior bosses" had "evidently sensed some sort of deadly danger in me" after he gave a dire assessment of the situation at the front.