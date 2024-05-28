A hailstorm left streets in the western Polish city of Gniezno flooded on Monday as storms passed over the country.Footage shot by the private broadcaster TVN24 showed vehicles and people passing through the flooded streets, and hailstones floating on the surface of the water.Poland's weather agency said the 'violent' storms would continue into Tuesday, with areas of the west and south-east particularly affected by hail, heavy rain and strong winds.