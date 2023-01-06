arson bank portland antifa
© Abolition Media/Twitter
It was act of 'revenge' for Atlanta autonomous zone arrests

Following a fire at a Portland Bank of America branch on Saturday, an anonymous person has taken credit for starting the fire, saying that the fire was started in retaliation for domestic terrorism charges brought against five militants that were a part of a violent occupation of land in south Atlanta.

"Last night I broke into a Bank of America in Portland, Oregon and started a large fire. According to news reports, the fire grew quickly and took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish," the statement, posted to Abolition Media, said.

"I attack for revenge against capital for the hell it creates, to break the illusion of police control that usually protects it, and just because I can," the post continued. "Bank of America funds the Atlanta Police Foundation and a thousand other projects of control. Earlier that day, the six friends in Atlanta charged with 'domestic terrorism' were released from jail. May this fire bring them some warmth in winter."

"Long live anarchy!" the post concluded.


The post states that it's from the website "Scenes from the Atlanta Forest," and features anonymous submissions regarding militant groups violently defending a section of woods in Georgia where the Atlanta Police Department has plans to construct a training facility.

According to KGW8, Firefighters responded to the Hawthorne Boulevard Bank of America location just before 3:15 am on December 31, 2022, for reports of a commercial fire.

The fire was knocked down at around 4:30 am, with a second alarm being called for additional assistance in extinguishing the flames.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Portland Fire Investigations Unit, and police confirmed that the fire is being investigated as arson.

On December 13, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) launched a raid at the Autonymous Zone set up at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Far-left extremists from across the country have traveled to the woods that they call "cop city" to prevent the construction of the building.

During the raid, GBI says it found explosive devices and gasoline, and responding law enforcement were assaulted with rocks and bottles.

Serena Abby Hertel, 25, Leonard Voiselle, 20, Nicholas Dean Olson, 25, Francis M. Carroll, 22, and Arieon Robinson, 21, were all arrested and charged with domestic terrorism, among other charges.