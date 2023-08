The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of investigative journalist Andy Ngo v. Rose City Antifa and its alleged affiliated members, in which they found both defendants John Colin Hacker and Elizabeth Renee Richter not liable in the civil case brought against them.Defendants Hacker and Richter, who allegedly work as Antifa's "doxxers," which after identifying Ngo had led to a series of physical beatings on May 28, 2021, were found by the jury on Tuesday not liable for all of these claims. Evidence provided during the trial, along with testimony given by both defendants, asserts Ngo's claims in the complaint.In defense of Antifa , Burrows said, "Resistance in this country has never been peaceful."In addition, the defense lawyer said that since the US has an "unregulated internet," Ngo needs to "take responsibility" for the words he says on the internet, and added that his "conduct has not been pristine."Furthermore, Burrows claimed that Ngo's reporting has created a "rage machine that has generated so much revenue for Mr. Ngo."Before closing statements, Judge Sinaplasai informed the court that the trial's jurors have raised concerns about being "doxed," and claimed that people have been trying to find out their identities. The judge then enacted even stricter safety measures then what had already been ordered for the trial.The attorney for Andy Ngo, Dorothy Yamamoto, had a different approach in her closing statement. Yamamoto went through each charge levied against defendants Hacker and Richter and provided the jury with substantial evidence relating to each charge, and why the defendants should receive each charge pertaining to assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.In her rebuttal, the attorney encouraged the jury "to be mindful of what is evidence, and what the attorneys have been saying."Yamamoto explained to the jury that while Hacker and Richter may or may not have physically beaten Ngo on the night of May 28, 2021, the defendants can still be held liable for battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress due to state law.In regard to battery, the defendants would have to be found guilty of intending to cause harmful or offensive contact with the plaintiff, and directly or indirectly caused a harmful or offensive contact with the plaintiff."The key fact was to identify an infiltrator and beat up the infiltrator. Is identifying the infiltrator substantial assistance? Is that encouragement to commit assault?" Yamamoto asked."You also saw evidence of the defendants' inability to identify anyone. Is that encouragement? Is that substantial assistance?" Yamamoto questioned, adding "Is it encouragement by not revealing identities. Does that encourage them to continue attacks if they know they won't be held accountable."Yamamoto provided evidence to the jury that was shown during trial in which Hacker and Richter were seen on surveillance video shortly after Ngo had been beaten, and only after they had revealed his identity.Ngo's attorney explained that assault in civil does not require contact, but rather intent and the plaintiffs awareness.According to Ngo's lawsuit, on May 7, 2019, John Hacker splashed an unknown liquid onto Ngo at a local gym, and then forcibly took Andy's phone. When Hacker refused to release the phone, gym employees allegedly interfered and returned the phone to Ngo. According to plaintiff Ngo, management later terminated Hacker's gym membership. Hacker testified that these allegations were true.Ngo survived one street beating, which was captured on security tape. Ngo was able to flee and ended up at The Nines Hotel on 525 SW Morrison Street. Defendant Richter pursued Ngo into the hotel before being rejected by hotel officials, who asked Richter leave; Richter then backed out, video shows.While defendants Hacker and Richter were found "not liable" by the jury, Ngo's complaint included four other Antifa members who have been found in default, and their damages will be decided by Judge Sinapalasi after the main trial.