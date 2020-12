© PMG FILE PHOTO/ZANE SPARLING



An attempt by defendants to quickly knock down the lawsuit using a legal tactic known as SLAPP failed in Multnomah County court.A right-wing Portland journalist's legal battle with left-wing activists will move forward after a Multnomah County judge rejected a courtroom maneuver that would have tossed out the case as frivolous."Defendant himself admits that a punch to the stomach is not protected conduct," wrote the judge.Bolen submitted photos to the court suggesting he is not the person shown in footage of the attack, while Ngo maintains Bolen always carried a distinctive skateboard at protests and has merely changed his weight and hairstyle.Ngo said he posts public records in order to shine light on a violent political movement, while activists say he seeks to spur harassment or violence by publicly identifying activists."Antifa calls for insurrectionary anarchy and revolution to overthrow the American government," Ngo testified.Statements by Bolen and Burley regarding such "doxing" allegations — as well as a claim that Ngo is using the lawsuit as a fundraiser — were stricken from the legal record, with Judge Dailey citing a lack of evidence or personal knowledge.At the heart of the suit is the infamous June 2019 "milkshake protest" in downtown Portland that rocketed Ngo to national attention after he was pelleted by a crowd while filming. No one ever was arrested during the incident, and Ngo, now with the Post Millennial, has netted a massive social media following as the city's top critic of anti-fascist protesters. Ngo had less than 4,000 followers on Twitter before he began covering antifa, court papers detail.She continued: "We look forward to litigating the substance of these claims against those who stalked and assaulted Ngo last year in Portland, where antifa operates with impunity."