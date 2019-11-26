andy ngo
Andy Ngo, Editor-at-large for The Post Millennial, was suspended from Twitter on Monday after responding to Chelsea Clinton's tweet about the number of trans murders in the United States.

Clinton quote tweeted the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBT advocacy group and political lobbying organization, and cited data about deaths of transgender persons in the U.S.


Ngo responded to Clinton with other facts about transgender deaths.

"The US is one of the safest countries for trans people. The murder rate of trans victims is actually lower than that for cis population. Also, who is behind the murders? Mostly black men," Ngo tweeted.

andy ngo tweet
All aspects of Ngo's statement have been reported as fact. Federalist Senior Writer Chad Felix Greene debunked the Left's narrative that there is an epidemic against trans people when he reported the murder rate of trans victims is far lower than what the Human Rights Campaign reports. Greene also reported black men are most likely to kill transgender people.

"While 67 percent of the victims are indeed black, and the majority are trans women, as reported, the majority of their killers are black as well," Greene wrote.

Despite tweeting facts, Twitter said it suspended Ngo for violating the platform's policy against "hateful conduct."

hateful conduct twitter
Twitter will reinstate Ngo's account in 12 hours.

