Andy Ngo, Editor-at-large for The Post Millennial, was suspended from Twitter on Monday after responding to Chelsea Clinton's tweet about the number of trans murders in the United States.Clinton quote tweeted the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBT advocacy group and political lobbying organization, and cited data about deaths of transgender persons in the U.S."While 67 percent of the victims are indeed black, and the majority are trans women, as reported, the majority of their killers are black as well," Greene wrote.Twitter will reinstate Ngo's account in 12 hours.Chrissy Clark is a staff writer at The Federalist. Follow her on social media @chrissyclark_ or contact her at chrissy@thefederalist.com.