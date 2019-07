© Twitter/Andy Ngo



All revolutionary movements seek to sanctify their lawless behaviour as a spontaneous eruption of righteous fury. In some cases, such as the Euromaidan movement in Ukraine, this conceit is justified. But usually their violence is a pre-meditated tactic to intimidate adversaries. Or as Bolshevik theorist Nikolai Bukharin put it , "In revolution, he will be victorious who cracks the other's skull."(For those seeking to support Ngo financially as he recovers, there is a third-party fundraising campaign .) The scene was captured by local reporter Jim Ryan, whose video can be accessed at the link below.Andy Ngo is an elfin, soft-spoken man.Like schoolboy characters out of Lord of the Flies, these cosplay revolutionaries stomp around, imagining themselves to be heroes stalking the great beast of fascism. But when the beast proves elusive, they gladly settle for beating up journalists, harassing the elderly or engaging in random physical destruction Antifa's first prominent appearance was in 2017, when black-clad protestors at Berkeley used violence to shut down an appearance by provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos. This set a pattern whereby their rallies have been presented as counter-demonstrations aimed at "taking back the streets" from right-wing groups. But more and more, this conceit has dissolved into farce - as in Washington last year, when Antifa gangs showed up to protest largely non-existent conservative protesters."The activists demanded not to be photographed as they marched down public streets - even as many of them hoisted their own phone cameras and staged their own photo ops."Given the widespread support for Ngo that has manifested itself over the last 24 hours - and the corresponding disgust with his attackers - we hope that these events will herald new policies to protect the public (including journalists) from those who claim the right to use violence as a form of political expression. Following the hate-killing of Heather Heyer by James A. Fields Jr. in Charlottesville, Virginia two years ago, attention was drawn to the problem of right-wing political violence. And rightly so. But this attitude of vigilance must be broadened to include all radical groups. It shouldn't require an actual fatality to goad Portland's mayor and police into real action. Surely, a brain hemorrhage should be enough.Indeed, this bias is so entrenched that some left-wing media responded to our report not with introspection, but with paranoid and maudlin claims that Quillette and its authors must be secretly in league with Antifa's fascist enemies. One might hope that the brutality inflicted on one of Quillette's editors will help disabuse them of such conspiracy theories.But it's hard to be sure. Anna Slatz of The Post Millennial has assembled a list of prominent liberal journalists who have responded to the vicious assault on Ngo with either snarky dissembling or outright celebration.And it is appalling that anyone in our industry would excuse violence against a journalist on the basis of political orientation.We wish our colleague Andy Ngo a speedy recovery. For more details about the attack he endured, interested readers can follow him on Twitter at @MrAndyNgo . Although we lament his ordeal, we salute his journalistic courage in exposing a movement that seeks to crack skulls under cover of fighting fascism.