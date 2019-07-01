Conservative snowflake Andy Ngo can't handle a peaceful beating
Mon, 01 Jul 2019 20:51 UTC
Andy Ngo was 'attacked' at the Portland rally on Saturday. For those unaware, Andy Ngo is a so-called 'journalist' who is apparently well-known for aggravating situations by attending political events armed with his fascist GoPro camera and 'reporting' what happens. Now, if this isn't an act of right-wing terrorism, I do not know what is.
I've not investigated Andy Ngo's background because he's on the Steve Shives Twitter blocklist I subscribe to, so thankfully I am spared the nastiness of his social media echo chamber. However, from reading the tweets of my fellow woke-minded comrades I understand that he is one vile individual. Most probably a racist and a homophobe. I also have little doubt he is a misogynist and a rape apologist, and so by walking down that street during a protest while holding his camera aloft, he thoroughly deserved what happened to him. He was asking for it. In fact, I would go as far as to suggest his very presence there caused it. The far-right are notoriously violent, and the protesters were likely defending themselves before he had a chance to inflict severe injuries on all the masked Antifa vigilantes who thankfully managed to take him out first. What if he had been armed with an automatic rifle? He could have been wearing a grenade belt for all we know. Attacking him was the only reasonable response in my opinion. Oh, and before a torrent of right-wing Nazi-apologists say: 'But if Antifa are so good, why do so many of them wear masks?' well, ask yourselves this; who else fights injustice while wearing a mask? Can't think of anyone? Hmmmm? [note to editor: is it possible to add a 'knowing smile' gif to the text here in order to illustrate that I know the readers really *can* think of someone and the readers know that I know that? If not, an image of Bruce Wayne or the Bat-Signal may suffice]
Hitler came to power? Look, I cannot believe I am having to spell it out so blatantly here, but if fascists don't want to be intimidated into silence and physically assaulted in the streets, they shouldn't do and say stuff members of Antifa deem to be problematic. This premise is so simple, I could honestly weep!
Comment: Just in case the reader hasn't figured it out by now, this article is satire...
Quote of the Day
As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.
- John F. Kennedy
Recent Comments
qiute the mis-leading headline, thoght I was at Faux news site. Socialism is an economic and political system where the ways of making a living...
It seems neocons never die, they are like weeds, when you think there is a possibility that they are under control, lo and behold, they spring up...
It not just the French civil servants that are the recipients of taxpayers monies serve the public :-! how about the British taxpayers. This from...
Why talk people don't listen anyways
...Putin ordered the creation of a Russian brand of 'green' non-GMO products... Cool.
Violence is usually just wrong, but instead of dealing with illegal and harmful acts, there are too many falling all over themselves to make political accusations, assuming their views are the majority opinion (aka, bandwagon). It's hard to find, but there are mature discussions online by those who aren't carrying emotional 'milkshakes' around looking for targets.