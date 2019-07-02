Andy Ngo
© Dave Killen/The Oregonian
Andy Ngo was attacked by a group of left-wing protesters at a protest in Portland on Saturday.
Editor-in-chief and co-founder of Quillette magazine, Claire Lehmann, took issue with fact-checking website Snopes after they shared a tweet which cast doubt on the credentials of Quillette editor, Andy Ngo, after he was violently assaulted by Antifa mobs in Portland, Oregon on Saturday.

Ngo, a journalist who has been known to clash with Portland based Rose City Antifa in the past, was pummeled by fists, milkshakes, eggs, and possibly cement during the violent clash. Antifa protesters also stole Ngo's camera equipment. He was hospitalized and later diagnosed with a brain bleed, but was able to leave the hospital late Sunday night, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover his medical expenses and recoup his lost equipment. The page had raised over $135,000 by Monday morning.

The Sunday evening Snopes tweet said, "Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo), who describes himself as an editor at the conservative website @Quillette and says he is "hated by antifa," said he was attacked by anti-fascist protesters and had to be taken to the hospital to treat injuries to his face and head."

The tweet, which quoted a linked article on Snopes written by the Associated Press, seemed to imply that Ngo's account of the attack as well as his professional credits were open to interpretation. Lehmann, who has been outspoken in her defense of Ngo and condemnation of the Portland attack, was quick to correct Snopes and verify her employees claims. She tweeted, "Wtf kind of fact checking is this? Andy Ngo is indeed an editor with us, he is a journalist. And no @Quillette is not 'conservative,' we are all political moderates of a liberal centrist persuasion."


Portland police officers were also on the receiving end of some of the thrown milkshakes and eggs. Police have faced criticism in the wake of the incident for not intervening at an earlier point. Three arrests were made, and the protesters were ordered to disperse by early evening.

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the mayor of Portland in a Sunday tweet saying, "To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists."


Ngo, who is openly gay, is known for his sometimes conservative and controversial commentary. His widely covered assault on Saturday received uneven responses from members of the media, some of whom felt that Ngo's attackers were in the right. Many others came to his defense, further criticizing media coverage like that of Snopes which seemed to offer more criticism of Ngo than the violent attackers.