© Seyllou Diallo/AFP/File

"We will expand digital democracy programming, defend against digital authoritarianism, fight back against disinformation, combat gender-based online harassment and abuse, and establish standards for responsible conduct in cyberspace."

In April, thepublished the article "China's Strategy to Shape Africa's Media Space" by research associateThe author attempts to expose China's media strategy in Africa. Criticism of China on the ACSS website is not surprising, sinceIn other words, through organizations like ACSS, the US engages in the same activities which it blames China for.The article notes that in recent years, Chinese investments in the African media space have surged, and the country intends to establish a long-term institutional presence in the African media and communications market. This is evident from the fact that thethe Chinese provider of satellite TV services StarTimes has become the second largest player in the strategically important African market, China finances and supports African media outlets, and Chinese news agencies speak well of the ruling political elites in those African countries which have friendly relations with China.According to the author of the article, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plays an important role in supporting and financing China's initiatives, and through this, the CCP gets the chance to spread its "propaganda" and influence the minds of young people.In addition to the financial component and the expansion of its "physical" media presence, another key aspect of China's media strategy in Africa isit is actively involved in training both students and media professionals through professional development programs, exchanges, and internships. Paul Nantulya warns,It is hardly surprising that ACSS sees China and Russia as the main sources of "disinformation." ACSS regularly publishes articles and holds events dedicated to combating disinformation in Africa - in 2023, it published seven such materials, and five others have appeared since the beginning of 2024. They include articles titled(about China and Russia's disinformation campaigns in Africa),and so on.In these articles, general statements about democratic values are mixed with publicly available statistics, andAfrica's media space is still dominated by Western-controlled media such asetc. They exert considerable influence on the regional agenda and trends, have access to insider information, and utilize the same methods as China: train personnel, create Africa-oriented media, open additional offices, and invest in information and communications technology infrastructure.So, in fact, the US approach resembles the well-known saying: He who smelt it, dealt it.However, in recent years, the role of African media (as well as its quality) has greatly increased.and large influential outlets have emerged which are not dependent on the externally imposed agenda. These include newspapers like The East African (Kenya), The Herald (Zimbabwe), The Punch (Nigeria), etc.Media outlets from these countries cover African events and share professional experience with African colleagues. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the West to compete with alternative sources of information and influence the agenda. Paul Nantulya's article is similar to US attempts to control TikTok or Israel's ban of Al Jazeera, since nowadays, the media and various communication channels have also become an arena of global confrontation.One of the main goals of the US policy in Africa is to oppose the influence of China and Russia. However, Russia should not regard its presence in Africa as a sign of the growing confrontation with the US and the collective West. Russia's policy in Africa is self-sufficient regardless of the position of Washington or Paris, and should be primarily aimed at the needs of the African audience. Russian media should respond to US pressure by growing its audience, improving the quality of published and broadcast materials, attracting reputable African authors and experts, and expanding TV and radio broadcasting in Africa.