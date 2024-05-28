© STR / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Ukrainian president allegedly believes that he is being kept in the dark about the situation at the frontwhere Russian forces have gained significant ground over the last month. According to the British newsweekly, Ukrainian troops deployed there are angry at the development and have competing theories about the causes.Some blame the US and its allies for insufficient and untimely aid, not unlike Zelensky himself, while others "suspect that incompetence, or even treachery, played a more significant role." There are also "conspiracy theories" about politicians in Kiev and Washington conspiring to sell the territory "down the river ahead of an ugly peace deal."- that is, being told comforting lies by his aides.The Economist's anonymous government source said the president has been clashing with Ukrainian generals after allegedly sensing that he was not getting the whole truth about the frontline situation.has previously been covered by Ukrainian and international media.In December, the newspaper Ukrainskaya Pravda claimed that the president was actively undermining Valery Zaluzhny, who at the time was Ukraine's most senior general, in favor of Aleksandr Syrsky.a source told the outlet. "This demoralizes [Zaluzhny] and prevents him from commanding the army as a whole."In February, the Ukrainian leader fired Zaluzhny and appointed Syrsky as his replacement.A military official described how at one point the president's office issued a direct order to a unit on the ground to "retake" a certain city, and received the reply: "With what?" The unit had neither weapons nor soldiers, the source explained.