A 58-year-old deputy nazir of district court died after being attacked by a stray bull while he was out for a morning walk in Kalyanpur area of the city on Sunday. The bull also injured a woman.The deceased, identified as Devendra Kumar Yadav of Nankari locality, was going for a morning walk when the bull attacked him. Devendra was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.Meanwhile, citing negligence, the family members of the deceased have demanded necessary action against the authorities deputed to check stray animal menace.Locals have complained that earlier also several locals had sustained serious injuries on being attacked by the same bull in the area.Assistant commissioner of police Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey said, "After conducting the postmortem, the police handed over the body to the family members. The postmortem report has confirmed the death due to head injury and excessive bleeding."Several judicial officers and employees reached the postmortem house and consoled the family members. The deceased is survived by his wife and three sons.