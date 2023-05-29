The program is structured like a pyramid and aims to trace the path of a "right-winger" turning into a self-proclaimed radicalized domestic terrorist. It begins with influences like Fox News and the Christian Broadcasting Network.
The University of Dayton — one of the most radicalized groups around — has received a substantial grant of $352k to hunt down Fox News and CBN viewers. They were awarded this taxpayer-funded grant from Biden's DHS even after submitting that absurd and fraudulent pyramid scheme graphic that attacks half of America for no reason whatsoever.
In addition, there are members of the violent Marxist group Antifa in the mix, as well.
Post Millennial:
One of these grant recipients was the University of Dayton, which MRC stated was "among the most radical grantees," and was awarded $352,109 to create the PREVENT-OHS program, "Which promised to draw on the expertise of the University of Dayton faculty to fight domestic violent extremism and hate movements."And if that's not bad enough, Jack Posobiec, the editor of Human Events and an influential conservative figure online, has recently pointed out that there are documents that allegedly prove the US government is utilizing Antifa to "purge" the military — an age-old tactic employed by tyrants throughout history.
The university's grant application, approved by the Department of Homeland Security, contained a graphic placing Turning Point USA, the Make America Great Again movement, Quillette, Prager U, and the Heritage Foundation on a "Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization."
PREVENT-OHS hosts seminars and trains audience members to partake in actions meant to "destabilize" political movements.
One such lecturer, Michael Loadenthal, a Research Fellow at the University of Cincinnati and Antifa member, "explain[ed] in detail how to create dummy accounts of free speech social media platforms like Telegram, Gad and Rumble" to undermine conservative movements and act as instigators.
Loadenthal also participated in another PREVENTS-OH seminar called "White Nationalism Workshop," in which he explained how "antifascists" could "pressure financial services" including Paypal, Venmo, Patreon, and GoFundMe or "pressure retailers" like Amazon and "service providers" like Tinder and AirBnB to "kick people off."
Jack revealed this disturbing nugget during an appearance on War Room:
This is the left-wing regime showing its strength and using every means possible to suppress political opposition, even resorting to their radical and violent communist allies. The only reason they can get away with it is because conservatives didn't take action when the radical left targeted churches, schools, and the military.
