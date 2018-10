© PropOrNot

"So when you're looking at PropOrNot, it's just basic investigative techniques. Who are they - that's the first thing you need to know," Eliason told Sputnik. "So you look them up on the web and you find nothing. I went to their website and did a basic scan, and the funny thing about PropOrNot is that to get into their website, you need to be logged into the dashboard of The Interpreter magazine."

So who runs The Interpreter?

"The Interpreter is also overseen by the the Broadcasting Board of Governors, who run Voice of America and half a dozen other US propaganda projects across the globe."



In addition, "The Interpreter is a product of the Atlantic Council committee, who is basically setting our foreign policy right now in Eastern Europe and Russia," Eliason stated. "They're an NGO, they work outside the government, and they work with the Ukrainian diaspora. They actually have a signed contract with the diaspora - you can view them signing it."

Victims of Facebook's most recent purge should not forget the connections between the social media giant and the Western Military-Industrial Complex.Several of these pages and writers wereon the same day."Today, we're removing 559 Pages and 251 accounts that have consistently broken our rules against spam and coordinated inauthentic behavior," Facebook stated in a blog post. Facebook states that the people behind this alleged spamEssentially, Facebook is accusing these pages ofHardly dangerous or scary stuff. However, these actions are in violation of Facebook's Terms of Service.According to Facebook, "This activity goes against what people expect on Facebook, and it violates our policies against spam."Facebook also stated that "sensational political content" from across the political spectrum is being used toAgain, this does not qualify as dangerous or threatening activity. This is a standard practice for most media outlets who are trying to earn revenue to pay writers, editors, social media managers, etc. It is true that some of the pages on this list (see below for a current list) have indeed used clickbait headlines or even posts that are likely untrue. However,Facebook's statement that the pages and accounts were "often indistinguishable from legitimate political debate" begs the question -These questions are yet to be answered. Perhaps with time Facebook will come clean about their process, but in the meantime it's important to reflect on Facebook's recent partnership with the Atlantic Council and attempts to stifle the flow of information in the name of fighting "fake news."The fight against Fake News started immediately following the election of Donald Trump. In November 2016, Merrimack College associate professor Melissa Zimdars posted a public Google document titled, "False, Misleading, Clickbait-y, and/or Satirical 'News' Sources" which went viral after being reported on by most corporate mainstream outlets. This list lumped in some of the same outlets which fell victim to Facebook's most recent purge with actual fake news websites which are well known among the indy and alt media industry. Within a matter of weeks,an allegedly independent group of researchers trying to find the truth about the dissemination of Russian propaganda and fake news.Websites and social media pages for these outlets began suffering a drastic reduction in reach and interaction with their audiences and many websites lost access to Google advertising money due to these false associations.The problem is that the majority of the mainstream media unquestionably reported on and repeated the claims made by these two lists without any attempt at investigative work. For example, PropOrNot claims they are "completely independent" and "nonpartisan" because they are not funded by anyone and have no formal institutional affiliations or political connections. They say the must remain anonymous for now because they are a "are civilian Davids taking on a state-backed adversary Goliath." However,(yes, I am aware many readers will automatically scream, "Fake news!", but I encourage you to read on.)Eliason states thatThe important takeaway from this report is that only 4 months later, in May 2018, announced a new partnership with the Atlantic Council - the same think tank tied to PropOrNot - which officially claims to provide a forum for international political, business, and intellectual leaders. Facebook said the partnership is aimed at preventing the social media tool from "being abused during elections." The press release promoted Facebook's efforts to fight fake news by using artificial intelligence, as well as working with outside experts and governments.The Atlantic Council of the United States was established in 1961 to bolster support for international relations. Although not officially connected to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the Atlantic Council has spent decades promoting causes and issues which are beneficial to NATO member states. In addition, The Atlantic Council is a member of the Atlantic Treaty Organization, an umbrella organization which "acts as a network facilitator in the Euro-Atlantic and beyond." The ATA works similarly to the Atlantic Council, bringing together political leaders, academics, military officials, journalists and diplomats to promote values that are favorable to the NATO member states. Officially, ATA is independent of NATO, but the line between the two is razor thin.Essentially, the Atlantic Council is a think tank which can offer companies or nation states access to military officials, politicians, journalists, diplomats, etc. to help them develop a plan to implement their strategy or vision.This allows individuals or nations to push forth their ideas under the cover of hiring what appears to be a public relations agency but is actually selling access to high-profile individuals with power to affect public policy. Indeed, everyone from George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton to the family of international agent of disorder Zbigniew Brzezinski have spoken at or attended council events.The list of financial supporters reads like a who's-who of think tanks and Non-Governmental Organizations.to name a few. In addition,includingthe United States' sole maker of aircraft carriers;the plane manufacturer;the shipbuilder and aviation company; andwhich makes missile systems. All of the companies haveand offer financial support to the Atlantic Council. The Council also receives support fromand theFinally, theWe should also remember this is not the first time Facebook has deleted accounts which operate outside the mainstream corporate media.This entire ongoing attack of independent media and free thought stemmed from the establishment media's nonstop coverage of what has become known as Fake News. Anyone and everyone who has countered the establishment narrative of endless war, a growing surveillance and police state, and an allegedly growing divide in American politics, has been labeled a Russian bot, accomplice, or useful idiot. One way or another,By spreading the Fake News meme, theThe media is also using this Fake News meme and Russian prop toAll of this is being done with the goal of keeping the domestic front as divided as possible while selling the brainwashed masses into another war. 