"The most dangerous threat to our homeland is white supremacy ... and I'm not just saying this because I'm at a black HBCU."

If you were ever confused as to whythen you might just be a regular person trying to think logically. After all, millions of minorities are also conservative, libertarian and pro-constitution. Millions of minorities are anti-socialist, pro-2nd Amendment and pro-meritocracy.Yet, this narrative continues. Why?- Tell a big enough lie, tell it thousands of times, and eventually the public might subconsciously associate conservatives or conservative principles with racism even if the claim is provably false. They will even suggest a conservative is a "white supremacist" despite the fact that he or she is not white.It's confusing becauseYou cannot reason with zealotry. You cannot argue facts with mental patients. Their goal is chaos; their strategy is to use madness to bewilder their victims.Recently we showcased a Department of Homeland Security propaganda program uncovered through FOIA which was intended to use a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative to teach the public how to identify "radicalized" domestic threats. The majority of dangerous persons provided in sample cases were people espousing conservative values. In other words, theThis revelation comes just as the White House launches a domestic terror tour, with Joe Biden proclaiming in an address to the exclusively black Howard University in Washington DC that:trying to reverse racial progress, stating thatand the sinister force he speaks of trying to reverse racial progress includes people like him.It's perhaps not a coincidence that Biden makes this declarationIt's also probably not a coincidence that Biden's rhetoric is growing ever more divisive as theand a fast approaching presidential election. It makes sense in a disturbing way that the establishment would want to divide America along racial lines as much as possible before stagflation turns into a crash.rather than placing any blame on politicians and corporate leaders where it belongs. And, ideally, the powers-that-be would greatly prefer that liberty minded Americans become the all encompassing bogeyman that they need to distract the populace from their problems.DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas notes that he agrees with Biden's conclusions and suggests the focus of the DHS will be American citizens. Mayorkas extends Biden's definition of the threat beyond white supremacy, stating that domestic violent extremism are the danger. Does this include leftist trans school shooters like Audrey Hale? And what about groups like Antifa engaging in open terrorism in places like Atlanta?The trick is that many Americans might not take such rhetoric seriously because they don't see themselves as "supremacists" or "extremists." What do they have to worry about? But the truth is thatto include values that common people hold dear.