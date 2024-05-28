© RT Video Screenshot

The exercise will involve the delivery of nuclear weapons to troops, covert deployment, and preparations to a strike, the Defense Ministry has saidShare VideoWhen announcing the drills a week previously, the ministry explained that the exercise is designed to serve as a deterrent amid continued escalation between Russia and the West, by demonstrating Moscow's ability to respond to any external threats.It will involve delivery of nuclear weapons to troops from storage sites, arming tactical nuclear missiles, and preparation of missile launches, Moscow announced in a statement on Telegram.The Southern Military District forces will also practice covert deployment operations using the systems, as part of launch-preparation drills, according to the military.The exercise will also involve nuclear arming of the air-launched missiles, including the state-of-the-art, hypersonic Kinzhal. The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles and the Kh-32 cruise missiles that are delivered by Russian bombers are capable of carrying warheads similar to those mounted on Iskander projectiles. During the drills, Russian aircraft are to fly on patrol missions armed with these missiles, according to the ministry.A video published by the military shows crews of several Iskander-M systems arming them with missiles and preparing them for launch.The drills are "aimed at maintaining the combat readiness of the personnel and equipment of the non-strategic nuclear-weapon units," the ministry's statement said. It added that Russian forces should be ready to "unconditionally" ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, amid "provocative statements and threats" made by some Western officials.Moscow announced the drills earlier in May, citing what it called a "new" and "unprecedented" escalation in the Ukraine conflict. The Kremlin pointed to statements by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has repeatedly refused to rule out a NATO deployment in Ukraine.Similar ideas have been voiced by US House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries. Former UK prime minister and current Foreign Secretary David Cameron also stated recently that Kiev has the right to use British weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia. In response, Moscow summoned the British ambassador and warned of a potential response to such attacks.The Russian Foreign Ministry said later that the drills should be viewed as an attempt to "cool hot heads" in the West amid "belligerent statements" and "destabilizing actions" of the NATO countries.