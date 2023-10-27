© Russian Ministry of Defense



The exercises included ballistic and cruise missile launches by all parts of the military 'triad', the Kremlin has said.Russia has conducted a major exercise aimed at testing its strategic nuclear forces, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday. The drills involved all three components of the nuclear triad: intercontinental ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed submarines, and strategic bombers, the statement said.The exercise involved launching Russia's state-of-the-art Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in the country's north.Russia's nuclear-powered 'Tula' submarine launched a 'Sineva' ballistic missile from the Barents Sea, just north of the Arkhangelsk Region, the statement said. Tu-95 strategic nuclear bombers also launched several nuclear-capable cruise missiles, it added.The Defense Ministry has also published a series of videos reportedly of the drills, featuring ballistic missile launches and Russian strategic bombers.The exercise was conducted just weeks after President Vladimir Putin pledged that Moscow will not resume live nuclear testing, unless the US breaks the taboo first.On Tuesday, the Russian Federation Council - the upper house of the national parliament - approved a bill that would withdraw Russian ratification of a treaty banning such tests. The Russian State Duma, the lower house, had previously passed the legislation.