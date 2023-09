© SCF



Russia overcame the existential assault by Nazi Germany. It will do so again against the despicable NATO axis.This week saw widespread air strikes on the Russian Federation involving mass aerial drone attacks.This is an incredible situation in which Russian territory is being targeted by a military assault not seen since the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany.The U.S. media could barely contain its glee at the surge in air strikes on Russia. The New York Times hailed them as a "morale booster" for Ukraine, while CNN noted cryptically that the Kiev regime was "emboldened" to hit strategic targets inside Russia. The telling question of course not asked by CNN is:Most of the incoming drones were shot down or disabled by Russian air defenses. But that is beside the point that Russian territory is now being targeted by mass attacks. And there can be no doubt that this "emboldened" military campaign is being enabled and directed by the United States and its NATO allies who are arming the Nazi regime in Kiev to the teeth.The location is only some 30 kilometers from Russia's northwestern border with Estonia and over 600 km from Ukraine.. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has openly accused NATO of participating in the air assaults on Russian territory. The British publication, The Economist, also reported that NATO hardware, satellite and navigational logistics were vital for the drone campaign.the Deputy Chairman of Russia's National Security Council, this week stated thatThis describes an insidious creeping situation which would otherwise not be tolerated. A frog apparently will jump back from a pot of boiling water but if the frog is placed in the pot of water which is then slowly brought to the boil it will succumb passively to its ill fate.The process seems apt as a metaphor for the conflict in Ukraine between the U.S.-led NATO bloc and Russia. The Kiev regime was installed in 2014 through a CIA-backed coup against a democratically elected president; it was armed and trained by NATO, despite its vile Nazi battalions, to attack ethnic Russians in Ukraine; when Russia intervened militarily in February 2022 after diplomatic offers were rejected by the U.S. and NATO, the conflict has steadily escalated over the past 18 months to the point where pre-war Russian territory is now coming under mass air strikes.This mass assault on Russian territory by NATO forces would have been unthinkable only a few months ago. And yet here we are at that astounding point.There seems little doubt that the air strikes on Russia are a sort offor the abject failure of the NATO-backed regime on the battlefields in Ukraine.The turn towards drone strikes on Russia appears to be a change in tactic as a way of terrorizing the Russian population and destabilizing the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as distracting from NATO's military incompetence.So far, the NATO-backed drone attacks on Russia have not reached that threshold. But the incremental process is dangerously heading in that dreadful direction.If we were to turn the tables on the situation, the audacity would become even more apparent. Can anyone imagine for a second how the United States would react if a foreign adversary was enabling the launch of air strikes on Washington DC and other strategic centers, whereby airports were shut down and military infrastructure was being destroyed?the former Fox News host, said this week that he believedHe pointed out that the Biden administration and most of the politicians in Washington are incapable of avoiding such an outcome because of their arrogance, ignorance and irrational Russophobia. The U.S. lackeys in the European Union are also equally pathetic in their acquiescence to such a doomsday scenario.Russia's forbearance has been remarkable given the relentless outrageous provocations from the U.S. and NATO.The United States' incumbent leaders and those of the European Union (with a few honorable exceptions like Hungary's Viktor Orbán) are showing themselves to the world as the reckless criminals that they are.Russia overcame the existential assault by Nazi Germany. It will do so again against the despicable NATO axis. The formidable strength of the Russian people and its military defenses will ensure that.However, the ultimate fate of the corrupt Western states is one of definitive, historic failure. The longer this geopolitical conflict in Ukraine persists the deeper will be the fatal damage to Western presumptions of moral authority, governance and its war-driven capitalist economies.They are in the endemically corrupt Western regimes.