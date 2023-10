"We will have to make nuclear deterrence a convincing argument again by lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons set unacceptably high, and by rapidly but prudently moving up the deterrence-escalation ladder. If we correctly build a strategy of intimidation and deterrence and even use of nuclear weapons, the risk of a 'retaliatory' nuclear or any other strike on our territory can be reduced to an absolute minimum. Only a madman, who, above all, hates America, will have the guts to strike back in 'defense' of Europeans, thus putting his own country at risk and sacrificing conditional Boston for conditional Poznan."

"We will have to hit a bunch of targets in a number of countries in order to bring those who have lost their mind to reason. Morally, this is a terrible choice as we will use God's weapon, thus dooming ourselves to grave spiritual losses. But if we do not do this, not only Russia can die, but most likely the entire human civilization will cease to exist."

"From the moment the launch of missiles is detected, no matter where it comes from — from any point of the world ocean or from any territory — such a number, so many hundreds of our missiles appear in the air in a retaliatory strike that there is no chance of survival there will be no single enemy left, and in several directions at once."

In an appearance at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on October 5, 2023,This effectively brought to fruition a journey he had announced back in a speech delivered on March 1, 2018 when he unveiled a series of new Russian strategic weapons designed as a response to America's continued nullification of arms control agreements regarding missile defense.In his 2008 address, Putin outlined the efforts undertaken by Russia over the years to get the US to scale back missile defense programs Russia viewed as representing an existential threat to its survival.Putin concluded.Chief among Russia's concerns was thatthat envisioned the possibility of pre-emptive nuclear war,designed to neutralize Russia's strategic nuclear capability, when combined with a missile defense shield the US believed could shoot down most, if not all, of any Russian missiles that might survive such an attack,In the audience at the Valdai Discussion Club was Sergei Karaganov, a well-known Russian political scientist who, in an article titled " A Difficult but Necessary Decision ," published on June 13, 2023, in the journal Russia in Global Affairs,Karaganov wrote:If such a madman did, in fact exist, then, Karaganov noted:President Putin, using the prerogative that is accrued through his position, called on Karaganov to ask a question. This was no accident, given the outcry that had followed the publication of Karaganov's article, which led to much speculation that Putin was considering adopting a nuclear posture along the lines proposed by Karaganov. The Russan academic did not disappoint, asking the Russian President whether it was not time for Russia to change its approach to nuclear arms and restore its deterrent strength in the eyes of Western elites who repeat endlessly that Russia is weak.Putin responded, before laying out a detailed answer that made it clear to all who listened that the Russian president did not agree with Karaganov's thesis:Putin urged America to understand thatIn short,as Russia's go-to nuclear doctrine.Moreover, Putin noted,Since there isthe Russian President concluded,However, Putin said, there was one aspect of Russian nuclear policy that could, and indeed should, be changed —Given Russia's modernization of its nuclear arsenal, which included,many in the Russian military wereto be sure that the new cutting-edge strategic weapons systems that constitute the heart of Russia's strategic nuclear forces perform as intended.Putin observed that this very same question had been discussed in the United States by its military officials, who were, de jure, unrestrained by a treaty that had not been ratified, and as such never entered into force.Thus, the big news out of the Valdai Discussion Club isn't a new Russian missile or nuclear posture.The important point here is that any US testing would be done in support of either legacy nuclear weapons that are in dire need of being replaced, or future nuclear weapons which have yet to be developed and fielded.Russia, as Putin underscored, has already modernized its nuclear force. If the United States were to resume a nuclear arms race by returning to nuclear testing, Russia would begin such a race with an insurmountable lead in nuclear delivery systems.It's high time that some sanity be interjected into the nuclear policies of the United States where the fundamentals of nuclear arms control and disarmament are re-embraced. By pushing back against Sergei Karaganov's proposal,America needs a leader capable of backing up against those who continue to articulate a nuclear posture born from the fantasy of continued American exceptionalism . But the only thing exceptional about such thinking is the depravity of moral consciousness that attends to any notion of legitimizing preemptive nuclear war.