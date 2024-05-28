© AFP 2023 / PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

"The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognise Palestine as a state. In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security," said Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday.

"Both Israelis and Palestinians have a right to live in peace in their respective states. There will be no peace in the Middle East without a two-state solution. There can be no two-state solution without a Palestinian state. In other words, a Palestinian state is a prerequisite for achieving peace in the Middle East," said the PM.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) welcomed the announcement by Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize the state of Palestine," the movement said in a statement, calling this an important step towards establishing the Palestinians' right to their land and the creation of an independent Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem."

Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz shared a post on X, saying:"I'm sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security."

In late March, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that Madrid had reached an agreement with Ireland, Slovenia and Malta to take the first steps toward recognizing the State of Palestine to promote the peace process.He added that the Palestinian people have a fundamental right to self-determination.Ireland's taoiseach Simon Harris has also confirmed at a press conference that Ireland will recognise a Palestinian state, with a similar move announced by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez.Palestinian movement Hamas has welcomed statements from Norway, Ireland and Spain on the recognition of Palestine as a state.Earlier, Politico reported that Ireland will officially recognize Palestinian statehood in coordination with at least two other European countries.The Israeli Foreign Minister has ordered recalling of ambassadors from Ireland and Norway for consultations over the countries' decision to recognize the Palestinian state.The nations later issued a joint statement, in which they expressed their readiness to recognize the State of Palestine under the "right circumstances."Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state in the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.