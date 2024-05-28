RT
Tue, 21 May 2024 18:55 UTC
© Thierry Monasse/Getty ImagesFILE: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses the European Parliament in Brussels on April 10, 2024. All parties to the Rome Statute are bound by the International Criminal Court's decisions, the top diplomat has said.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that if the International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for top Israeli officials over their alleged war crimes in Gaza, all EU member states will be legally forced to oblige.On Monday, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan applied for warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant - as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, and Ismail Haniyeh - accusing them of "war crimes and crimes against humanity."
The European Union has taken "note" of the move, Borrell acknowledged
in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
"The mandate of the ICC, as an independent international institution, is to prosecute the most serious crimes under international law," Borrell wrote, insisting that "All States that have ratified the ICC statutes are bound to execute the Court's decisions."
Even though the prosecutor has requested arrest warrants, it may take months of deliberations before a three-judge panel decides whether to issue them or not
.Israel is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court, but the State of Palestine joined the organization in 2015.
The US was one of the creators of the ICC, but Congress never ratified the Rome Statute. Russia, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and dozens of other countries also do not accept the court's jurisdiction.
However, some 124 countries around the globe have signed and ratified the Rome Statute, including all EU member states and all candidates, except Ukraine and Türkiye. If warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant are issued, it could severely complicate the Israeli leader's ability to travel abroad.
Comment: More
on the possible warrant from Middle East Monitor
:
Netanyahu cannot avoid international law: former Italian Premier Conte
Former Italian Prime Minister and opposition leader, Giuseppe Conte, said the Israeli Premier cannot avoid being submitted to international law, a day after the International Criminal Court Prosecutor requested arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Defence Minister and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes, Anadolu Agency reports.
"I don't enter into the merits of the decisions and requests of an international court," Conte told reporters in the northern Italian town of Forli. "But I say that as we applauded the request of an arrest warrant for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, now we acknowledge the request for Hamas leaders and surely Netanyahu, a democratically elected Premier, cannot avoid international law rules, war crimes rules."
In a statement, Khan said that he had reasonable grounds to believe the five men bear criminal responsibility for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Both Israeli and Palestinian leaders have dismissed allegations of war crimes.
Separately, the permanent mission of Liechtenstein to the UN said it expressed its full support to the ICC's decisions.
"Fully support the ICC and its independence in carrying out its mandate in all situations. All victims are equally entitled to justice, and all are equal before the law," the Mission wrote on X.
Belgium's representatives welcome the 'important move':
Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib yesterday welcomed the ICC prosecutor's decision to seek arrest warrants for those involved in "war crimes" in Palestine, as an "important move" to investigate the situation there.
"The request submitted by the Court's Prosecutor, Karim Khan, for arrest warrants against both Hamas and Israeli officials is an important step in the investigation of the situation in Palestine," she posted on X.
"Belgium will continue to support the essential work of international justice to ensure that those responsible for all crimes are held accountable," the minister added.
Netanyahu and Gallant are charged with "starvation of civilians as a method of warfare," "intentionally causing severe suffering or serious damage to body or health," "willfully causing great suffering, or serious injury to body or health", "willful killing or murder", "intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population", "extermination and/or murder, including in the context of deaths caused by starvation" and "persecution" among other charges.
This comes as the death toll from Israel's relentless bombing campaign in Gaza rises to over 35,500 Palestinians since October 2023.
“On Monday, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan applied for warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant - as well as Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, and Ismail Haniyeh - accusing them of "war crimes and crimes against humanity."
That’s like having the FBI investigate itself. Or a Whore suing a Pimp for working conditions.
Can’t have any legit justice when both sides are part of the same corrupt system.
BTW, God the “Father” comes from ancient religious beLIEf system of the RAIN came from the heavens & that seed of Rain allowed everything to become green in spring on the Mother Earth.
God the Father ABOVE & Mother Earth BELOW.
As Above so Below.