© AP

"This government acts as if it has decided to make sure at any cost that Israel will be shunned all over the world."

Israeli officials seized a camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to The Associated Press in southern Israel on Tuesday,. The U.S. privately urged the Israeli government to reverse the decision, two senior U.S. officials said.The U.S. officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly., and it receives live video from AP and other news organizations."The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed showing a view into Gaza and seize AP equipment," said Lauren Easton, vice president of corporate communications at the news organization. "The shutdown. We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world."Officials from the Communications Ministry arrived at the AP location in the southern town of Sderot on Tuesday afternoon and seized the equipment. They handed the AP a piece of paper, signed by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, alleging it was violating the country's foreign broadcaster law "The communications ministry will continue to take whatever enforcement action is required to limit broadcasts that harm the security of the state," the ministry said in a statement.Shortly before its equipment was seized on Tuesday,, which prohibit broadcasts of details like troop movements that could endanger soldiers.Karhi, Israel's communications minister, responded that the law passed unanimously by the government states that any device used to deliver Al Jazeera content could be seized."We will continue to act decisively against anyone who tries to harm our soldiers and the security of the state, even if you don't like it," he wrote to Lapid on X.When Israel closed down Al Jazeera's offices earlier this month,. The law gives Karhi, part of the hard-right flank of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party, wide leeway to enforce it against other media."Israel's move today is a slippery slope," the Foreign Press Association said in a statement, warning thatWhite House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. was "looking into" what happened and that it was "essential" for journalists to be allowed to do their jobs.Israel has long had a rocky relationship with Al Jazeera, accusing it of bias against the country, and Netanyahu has called it a "terror channel" that spreads incitement., claiming Hamas had used the building for military purposes. The AP denied any knowledge of a Hamas presence, and the army never provided any evidence to back up its claim.The war in Gaza began with a Hamas attack in Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw 250 others taken hostage. More than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed since then, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which doesn't distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.