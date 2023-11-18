© EPA



The wording means that no recognition is likely in the immediate future

Norway's legislature adopted a resolution urging the government to be "ready to recognize" an independent Palestinian state, as Israel continues to carry out indiscriminate attacks in Gaza, which killed over 11,500 people, mostly women and children., it said the assembly "asks the government to be ready to recognize Palestine as an independent state when recognition could have a positive impact on the peace process,but is a sign of the concern over the Gaza war in national assemblies across Europe.Since the Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza, there have been huge rallies in Britain and other countries in favor of the Palestinian cause, urging an immediate cease-fire to stop the ongoing humanitarian crisis.