Homes destroyed

Humanitarian crisis

"With winter fast approaching, unsafe and overcrowded shelters, and the lack of clean water, civilians are facing the immediate possibility of starvation,"

A UN human rights official said Israel must allow water and fuel into Gaza to restart the water supply network otherwise people would die of thirst and disease

. Israel's actions were a breach of international law

UN aid deliveries to Gaza were suspended on Friday due to shortages of fuel and a communications shut down, deepening the misery of thousands of hungry and homeless Palestinians as Israeli troops battled Hamas militants in the enclave.TheInternational officials saidas war entered its seventh week.Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas militant group that controls Gaza, since its fighters killed 1200 people and dragged away 240 hostages on a deadly rampage on 7 October.Since then,Gaza authorities sayAt Gaza's biggest hospital, Al Shifa - focus of international alarm this week as a primary target of Israel's ground assault, Israel said its forces had found a vehicle with a large number of weapons, and an underground structure it called a Hamas tunnel shaft, after two days searching the premises.The army released a video it said showed a tunnel entrance in an outdoor area of the hospital, littered with concrete and wood rubble and sand. It appeared the area had been excavated. A bulldozer appeared in the background.The army also said it had found the bodies of two hostages in buildings near, though not inside, the hospital grounds.Israel has long maintained that the hospital sat above a vast underground bunker housing a Hamas command headquarters.Hamas denies using hospitals for military purposes. It saidAl Shifa staff said, the first baby to die there in the two days since Israeli forces entered.Israel had said it would send help including incubators to rescue, Al Shifa hospital compound director Muhammad Abu Salmiya told Al Jazeera., putting bottles of hot water near them to keep them alive, our attempts are what is keeping them alive."The hospital is besieged from everywhere, tanks surround us from everywhere."British-Palestinian surgeon Ghassan Abu Sitta, who escaped on foot to the south, told Reuters he had decided to leave because he was now powerless to help patients."It has been a living nightmare - leaving 500 wounded knowing that there's nothing left for you to be able to do for them, it's just the most heartbreaking thing I ever had to do," Abu Sitta said by phone.With the war about to enter its seventh week,or at least for humanitarian pauses.Israel's military, which has concentrated its assault on northern Gaza, said its troops and war planes were keeping up pressure on Friday.Overnight they took control of an Islamic Jihad commander's stronghold, the military said, and also killed Hamas fighters inside a school where they found a large number of weapons.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), quoting Palestinian data, saidAn Israeli official said later on Friday that Israel's war cabinet had approved letting two fuel trucks a day into Gaza to help meet UN needs, following a US request.Nearly the entire Gazan population is in desperate need of food assistance, said UN World Food Programme (WFP) executive director Cindy McCain.McCain said in a statement., Pedro Arrojo-Agudo said.The World Health Organization said it feared the spread of disease,The Israeli military's chief of staff said Israel was close to destroying Hamas' military system in the north of the coastal enclave.In the Israeli-occupied West Bank,