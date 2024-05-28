A man died in a moose attack in Homer Sunday, Alaska State Troopers said.The circumstances of the attack — as well as the exact location — were not immediately clear as of Sunday.Troopers received a report around 11:50 a.m. about a man attacked by a cow moose in Homer, according to an online statement. Medics as well as troopers from Anchor Point responded to the incident.The man died on the scene, troopers said.According to the report, the cow moose charged two men, kicking one of them.The moose left the area after the incident, troopers said.A spokesman for the Alaska Department of Public Safety said the incident occurred in a neighborhood outside the Homer city limits.The investigation was ongoing, troopers said Sunday.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.