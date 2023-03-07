Society's Child
Antifa should be labeled for what it is — a hate group
New York Post
Tue, 07 Mar 2023 19:15 UTC
an article entitled, "Designating Antifa as domestic terrorist organization is dangerous, threatens civil liberties."
The organization that supposedly tracks extremism in America dismissed the idea that Antifa was a threat to anyone.
The "anti-fascists" are "broad, community-based" and "represent a large spectrum of the political left." "Individuals loosely affiliated with Antifa are typically involved in skirmishes and property crimes at demonstrations across the country," the article hand waves.
"But the threat of lethal violence pales in comparison to that posed by far-right extremists."
Will the SPLC change its tune now that 23 members of Antifa were arrested as domestic terrorists for violently attacking a police facility outside Atlanta?
Or note the fact that one of SPLC's own lawyers, Thomas Webb Jurgens, 28, is among the arrested?
Fat chance. Founded in 1971, the SPLC was once a respected organization, cited by the media for its work, particularly against the Ku Klux Klan.
But it has lost its moral standing by repeatedly refusing to call out political violence on the left.
The SPLC sees a Proud Boy under every bed, but acts like Antifa months-long attacks on a courthouse in Portland are justified.
You're not a "hate group" if you hate cops!
They even target journalists that cover Antifa, slandering Post contributor Andy Ngo as a "provocateur" because he accurately reports on their activities.
In the Georgia incident, Antifa targeted "Cop City," a training facility under construction outside Atlanta.
The black-masked group of professional anarchists threw rocks and Molotov cocktails, setting fire to construction equipment — an attack that followed months of confrontations with authorities.
Yet the SPLC, the liberal media and yes, even Attorney General Merrick Garland pretend like Antifa doesn't exist.
Shockingly, the feds and press continue to treat SPLC as a neutral arbiter when it's anything but.
The FBI even listened when SPLC claimed some Catholic groups were "extremist" because they used a Latin Mass!
This whole farce undermines the credibility of law enforcement and watchdog groups like the SPLC.
Americans see the burning cop cars and Antifa soldiers on their television and wonder what the consequences are.
This is extremist political violence, pure and simple.
Treat it as such.
The organization that supposedly tracks extremism in America dismissed the idea that Antifa was a threat to anyone.
The "anti-fascists" are "broad, community-based" and "represent a large spectrum of the political left." "Individuals loosely affiliated with Antifa are typically involved in skirmishes and property crimes at demonstrations across the country," the article hand waves.
"But the threat of lethal violence pales in comparison to that posed by far-right extremists."
Will the SPLC change its tune now that 23 members of Antifa were arrested as domestic terrorists for violently attacking a police facility outside Atlanta?
Or note the fact that one of SPLC's own lawyers, Thomas Webb Jurgens, 28, is among the arrested?
Fat chance. Founded in 1971, the SPLC was once a respected organization, cited by the media for its work, particularly against the Ku Klux Klan.
But it has lost its moral standing by repeatedly refusing to call out political violence on the left.
The SPLC sees a Proud Boy under every bed, but acts like Antifa months-long attacks on a courthouse in Portland are justified.
You're not a "hate group" if you hate cops!
They even target journalists that cover Antifa, slandering Post contributor Andy Ngo as a "provocateur" because he accurately reports on their activities.
In the Georgia incident, Antifa targeted "Cop City," a training facility under construction outside Atlanta.
The black-masked group of professional anarchists threw rocks and Molotov cocktails, setting fire to construction equipment — an attack that followed months of confrontations with authorities.
Yet the SPLC, the liberal media and yes, even Attorney General Merrick Garland pretend like Antifa doesn't exist.
Shockingly, the feds and press continue to treat SPLC as a neutral arbiter when it's anything but.
The FBI even listened when SPLC claimed some Catholic groups were "extremist" because they used a Latin Mass!
This whole farce undermines the credibility of law enforcement and watchdog groups like the SPLC.
Americans see the burning cop cars and Antifa soldiers on their television and wonder what the consequences are.
This is extremist political violence, pure and simple.
Treat it as such.
See Also:
Latest News
- Seismic Diplomacy: Erdogan and the aftermath of the Turkish Earthquakes
- Britain's descent into authoritarianism
- Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
- Netanyahu justifies strikes on nuclear facilities
- Top US general reaffirms occupation of Syria during visit
- Rhode Island mom outraged after teacher's union allegedly harassed her, framed her at private meeting
- Rare quasar triplet forms one of the most massive objects in the universe
- What did Putin mean by 'denazification' of Ukraine and why is it so important?
- Neo-Nazi brotherhood: How American friends of Ukrainian fascists plotted a terror attack in the US and the media ignored the story
- Antifa should be labeled for what it is — a hate group
- Best of the Web: Matt Hancock's plan to 'frighten the pants off everyone' about Covid
- In Loco Masculi: The feminization of the American university is all but complete
- 'It's always worse than we thought': Jim Jordan finds a 'central theme' to his investigations
- Ukrainian tank soldier tells AFP 'Bakhmut will fall'
- Punctuated emergence: Pandemic policies arise primarily from the unbounded myopia and stupidity of the people who govern us
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The planet that could end life on Earth - Experiment demonstrates solar system's fragility
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea - USGS
- At least 15 killed in Indonesia landslide, dozens missing
- 38 inches of snow in 24 hours wallops Soda Springs, California
- Seismic Diplomacy: Erdogan and the aftermath of the Turkish Earthquakes
- Britain's descent into authoritarianism
- Dogs of war: Here's why the Ukraine conflict could be about to spread to another European country
- Netanyahu justifies strikes on nuclear facilities
- Top US general reaffirms occupation of Syria during visit
- What did Putin mean by 'denazification' of Ukraine and why is it so important?
- Neo-Nazi brotherhood: How American friends of Ukrainian fascists plotted a terror attack in the US and the media ignored the story
- Best of the Web: Matt Hancock's plan to 'frighten the pants off everyone' about Covid
- 'It's always worse than we thought': Jim Jordan finds a 'central theme' to his investigations
- Ukrainian tank soldier tells AFP 'Bakhmut will fall'
- Trump reacts to new footage of Capitol riots
- Netanyahu slams IAEA chief for saying attacks on nuclear facilities are 'outlawed'
- Biden's "great economic recovery" narrative is built on deception
- Trudeau pledges $5.5 million to fight 'disinformation' after accusations CCP infiltrated Canadian elections
- Jim Jordan subpoenas former Biden disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz to appear before Judiciary Committee
- New emails show Dr. Anthony Fauci commissioned scientific paper in Feb. 2020 to disprove Wuhan lab leak theory
- Polish deputy minister calls EU's approval of insects a 'food war'
- Laughable: Paranoid US suspects Chinese-made cranes are 'Trojan Horses' used to gather intelligence
- Lockdown Files: Matt Hancock rejected advice to cut Covid isolation as it would 'imply we've been wrong'
- EU's solutions for Ukraine don't work - member state
- Rhode Island mom outraged after teacher's union allegedly harassed her, framed her at private meeting
- Antifa should be labeled for what it is — a hate group
- In Loco Masculi: The feminization of the American university is all but complete
- Punctuated emergence: Pandemic policies arise primarily from the unbounded myopia and stupidity of the people who govern us
- Colorado woman faces no jail time for statutory rape, pregnancy by 13-year-old boy: report
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson releases exclusive Jan. 6 footage, says politicians, media lied about Sicknick, 'QAnon Shaman'
- Southern Poverty Law Center lawyer among 35 arrested, 23 charged with domestic terrorism amid Atlanta 'Cop City' attack
- Cost of living: Grocery inflation hits new record high of 17.1%, data shows
- 1 in 8 homes suffering fuel poverty in UK, energy bills have TRIPLED despite 'price cap'
- 11 countries planning visa-free travel for Russians - Diplomat
- Best of the Web: Over 400,000 protest in Israel against Netanyahu's 'dictatorial' judicial reforms, top IDF reservists refuse training in solidarity
- Small plane crash in Long Island neighborhood kills one
- Chinese cars filling void left by Western brands in Russia
- Thousands of UK pubs could go bust due to soaring energy costs - industry body
- Best of the Web: Greece train crash: 57 people confirmed dead as public anger grows
- 'A lot of reason to be afraid,' says censured teacher critical of the woke revolution in classrooms
- It's a man's world: USA Powerlifting must let transgender athletes compete in women's division after losing discrimination case
- Yet another leak reveals that Covid policies owe less to creepy conspiratorial globalists, than they do to the unbounded stupidity of our leaders, boring institutional dynamics and feedback effects
- 1 dead, 4 injured from hazardous chemicals found in Manhattan
- Far-left extremists TORCH future cop training center in Atlanta, direct action was announced on Twitter
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Minoan civilisation may have used celestial 'star path' navigation techniques
- Archaeologists discover secret chamber inside Great Pyramid of Giza
- Oldest human genome from southern Spain
- Ancient restaurant highlights Iraq's archeology renaissance
- Further details emerge of unknown lineage of ice age Europeans that vanished at end of last ice age
- Evidence of steel tool use during Late Bronze Age in Europe
- New Moai statue that 'deified ancestors' found on Easter Island
- 3000-year-old leather shoe discovered in the UK
- Excavation finds that Europe's earliest humans hunted with bows and arrows
- Homes of Europe's first megalithic monument makers discovered
- Neanderthal hunting strategies unchanged over millennia despite repeated climate change
- Evidence of 3,500 year old brain surgery uncovered at Tel Meggido in Israel
- 6,000-year-old settlement was home to Europe's first megalithic monument makers
- How China banned George Soros CIA-affiliated color revolution machine in 1989
- Earliest use of hallucinogen Ayahuasca detected in Andean mummies dated to 750AD
- Vampires don't let up
- Rare quasar triplet forms one of the most massive objects in the universe
- The planet that could end life on Earth - Experiment demonstrates solar system's fragility
- The UN discusses darkening the skies to combat climate change
- Half the world faces starvation under net zero policies, say two top climate scientists
- Has the mystery of Earth's uniform shine been solved?
- Could future computers run on human brain cells?
- Main comet of 2024 named C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS, could be 6 times brighter than 2020's NEOWISE
- Supernova from the year 185: A rare view of the entirety of this supernova remnant
- NASA warns of 3 skyscraper-sized asteroids headed toward Earth this week. Thankfully, they'll all miss.
- Organoid Intelligence (OI): The new frontier in biocomputing and intelligence-in-a-dish
- New study of earthquakes reveals secrets about the earth's fluid mantle
- Rare, alien-like giant phantom jellyfish spotted in frigid waters off Antarctica
- Scientists solve mystery of salt deserts' unusual honeycomb patterns
- Brain implant startup backed by Bezos and Gates is testing mind-controlled computing on humans
- Asteroid impact in slow motion
- In search of 'Planet 9': New study to use upgraded telescope to hunt for its satellites
- Do dogs really descend from wolves?
- Discovery of massive early galaxies defies prior understanding of the universe
- Meteorite crater discovered in French winery
- A remarkably candid statement about an unsolved evolutionary puzzle
- Shallow 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea - USGS
- At least 15 killed in Indonesia landslide, dozens missing
- 38 inches of snow in 24 hours wallops Soda Springs, California
- Angry moose attacks family on snowmobiles in Idaho
- 70-year-old woman mauled by monkeys dies in Telangana, India
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake rocks southern Philippines
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - February 2023: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- State officials: California's snowfall so far this winter rivals the state's record-setting season
- Avalanches hit Hokkaido, Japan - one dead
- Flooding in far north Queensland, Australia cuts roads as some areas receive a foot of rain
- Brazil - Hundreds displaced by floods in Northern Paraná after 6 inches of rain in short period
- New scientific evidence suggests temperatures have been stable in Greenland for 60 years, save for a sudden 1°C jump in 1994
- 3 German skiers die in avalanche in British Columbia mountains
- Avalanche at Black Crater, Oregon claims life of backcountry skier
- Large 'HELP US!!' message spotted in SoCal snow as some residents grow desperate - up to 12.5 FEET of snow in 7 days
- "Thundersnow" winter storm slams Toronto-area
- At least 13 people are dead as severe storms bring tornadoes and flooding to southern US, now sweeps across northeast
- 2 feet of rain in under 48 hours triggers floods in Johor, Malaysia - 4 dead, 40,000 flee homes (UPDATE)
- Latest winter storm breaks snow records in northern Arizona - 31 inches in a day in Flagstaff
- 6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands
- Meteor fireball over Morocco (March 2)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 2)
- Meteor fireball lights up San Francisco Bay Area sky on March 2
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Japan on February 28
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and 2 other states on March 2
- Meteor fireball over Washington, Oregon and British Columbia on March 1
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and adjacent countries on February 28
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on February 28
- Fragment of meteor that exploded over Texas found near McAllen
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on February 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona, California and Nevada on February 22
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding states on February 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite found in northern France following break-up of brilliant meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over Italy on February 14
- Texas: Meteor fireball tracked on anniversary of Chelyabinsk incident - UPDATE: NASA confirms detection of asteroid
- Best of the Web: Chelyabinsk meteor: Ten years on from 'wake-up call', how safe are we from a potentially catastrophic strike?
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and 2 other states on February 14
- Small Asteroid 2023 CX1 (NEOCP Sar2667) impacted Earth on February 13
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball seen from northern France and southern UK on February 13
- Meteor fireball seen over LaBelle, Florida on February 9
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Urgent: mRNAs jabs may have caused tens of millions of serious new health problems worldwide, a huge peer-reviewed study shows
- UK: Can the mortality anomalies in the Office of National Statistics data be explained?
- The New Endangered Species: The Human Gut Microbiome
- Groundbreaking new study finds meat-based antioxidants in beef, chicken, and pork: Imidazole dipeptide oxidation derivatives
- 'Forever' chemicals put kids at higher risk of diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases
- Human 6G antennas? 'One of the worst ideas ever,' critic says
- Hard evidence in new study: Brain, heart damage caused by mRNA vaccine
- COVID-19 and excess deaths: A defence of the virus theory
- The mask mandates did nothing. Will any lessons be learned?
- Pfizer vaccine trial fraud charges set out in mainstream press for first time
- Set up to fail
- Mediocrity and moderation: Distinguishing between conflated concepts
- Past COVID infection 'as good as vaccines' at preventing severe illness
- Lab-grown meat's impending CANCER problem: 'We could eat malignant chicken tumors by the bucket load'
- Australia's drug regulator hid vaccine deaths from the public, concerned that 'disclosure could undermine public confidence'
- Big-Pharma kept quiet about cancer risks of Zantac for 40 years
- 9 dead from marburg virus disease, 'outbreak' reported in Equatorial Guinea
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Is life after death incompatible with physics?
- Pre-schoolers, puppets and promise: More evidence kids are smarter than you think
- We are at a metaphysical nexus
- Pope Benedict on intelligent design and the dangers of Darwinian materialism
- Religion is different
- Are plants conscious? Science writer says yes
- The WEF isn't a cabal, it's a cult
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
- Inflation bites: To cover rising costs, Hunter now charging 15% for the 'Big Guy'
- Biden to spend all night in bacta tank in preparation for State Of The Union
- ChatGPT is asked to say nice things about Trump: 'I'm sorry, Dave. I'm afraid I can't do that.'
- Biden shows off new EV that can hold over 17 boxes of classified documents
- Suburban Chicago school employee accused of stealing $1.5 million in chicken wings
- Local hen surpasses Elon Musk in net worth
- Hillary Clinton boasts of having no classified documents from her time as President
- U.S. tanks in Ukraine already destroyed after being easily recognized by their rainbow camouflage
- Send Cash: Ukraine begs Canada not to donate Canadian military tanks
'Oops'
Quote of the Day
There is one thing stronger than all the armies of the world, and that is an idea whose time has come.
- Victor Hugo
Recent Comments
Major premise: Russians bad, missile murder...(at least they didnt wear NAZI badges while murdering) moving on.... Minor premise: oh and...
''The resolution also notes that the subcommittee's work will include "a full and complete investigation and study" and a final report to be...
I stopped reading because of all the "they were misguided, myopic" b.s. This IS a worldwide genocide under way, a war between humans and the most...
They are playing with my emotions again.... Im "emotionally triggered" ... I fear losing my poisoned body and my cheap chinese plastic...
Like one giant snooker break
To add that it is sponsored by Deep State internally using connections & tactics of tension & violence no different than pre-Nazi Germany’s Antifaschistische Aktion (Red Shirts) were the same. Nazi playbook 2.0 as twistory repeats itself.
The late 1920s and early 1930s saw rising tensions mainly between three broad groups, the Communist Party of Germany (KPD) on one side, the Nazi Party a second, and a coalition of governing parties, mainly social democrats and liberals, making up a third side. Berlin in particular was the site of regular and often very violent clashes.
Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.