"Again and again, there are those who say that one should do this or one should do that. I have a feeling that one does not speak better when foaming at the mouth. In any case, I then hear things that are not good," Scholz said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has warned such a move would place NATO in direct conflict with Russia.His comments came after Rasmussen and Kiev officials presented a ten-page paper which suggested binding Kiev to NATO by implementing an air defense shield over the western part of the country.Such a move would "protect NATO from Russian missile and drone strikes, but also Ukrainian civilians and military infrastructure in a well-defined area of responsibility inside western Ukraine." This, in turn, would allow Kiev to move air defense systems to the frontline in the east to protect key cities such as Kharkov and Dnepr.During a campaign speech for his SPD party in the upcoming European Parliament elections, Scholz branded the idea as dangerous talk "with foam at the mouth," and expressed frustration at anyone who is still considering setting up a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine.The Chancellor insisted that while it is important to continue supporting Kiev, neither Germany, Europe or NATO should become a party to the war, and should not be asked to do so as such a development could prompt an "unpredictable reaction" from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit stressed that Berlin opposes any initiative aimed at establishing a no-fly zone over any part of Ukraine that would be controlled by NATO forces, saying such a move would "cross the line into direct participation."Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly warned that the use of any NATO weapons in Ukraine, such as US-made F-16 fighter jets, would give Moscow the right to target the systems wherever they operate from, including airfields in NATO countries.