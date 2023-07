© Nathaniel Pawlowski



'Trudeau is a modern-day Caligula,' Nathaniel Pawlowski told EU Parliament to applause.The son of a Canadian pastor drew raucous applause from the European Parliament earlier this month when he pleaded for international pressure in the case of his father, who potentially faces 10 years in prison after delivering a sermon to truckers blocking the U.S.-Canada border last year."I am here today in desperation, a cry for help," Nathaniel Pawlowski, 23, told members of the EU Parliament on July 4. "I would like to stand here and tell you all the things about freedom and democracy that I like, but I no longer know those things."Pawlowski was found guilty in May of mischief and breaching a release order when he delivered a 19-minute speech to truckers who were protesting federal vaccine mandates by blocking Alberta's border with Montana in February 2022.Pawlowski remains under house arrest as he awaits another court date on Aug. 9, and also faces a charge pending a constitutional challenge under the provincial Critical Infrastructure Defense Act for allegedly participating in blocking the border crossing, which could carry a sentence of up to 10 years.The law was passed after Pastor Derek Reimer was thrown out of a public library in Calgary after interrupting a drag queen story time for children. Reimer was subsequently arrested and jailed for continuing to protest such events. Artur Pawlowski told Fox News Digital at the time that the arrest of Reimer, whom he knows, indicates that the way authorities enforced COVID-19 protocols in Canada is now being used to enforce ideology.Likening Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "a modern-day Caligula," Pawlowski continued, "We cannot allow these mad emperors to run mad. And remember, all of this is being done under the guise of health, safety and protecting us by stripping our rights and ushering in tyranny."Artur Pawlowski told Fox News Digital at the time that authorities confiscated and snooped his luggage, and thatNathaniel Pawlowski said he was briefly detained at the airport in Montreal, noting that he went on a media blitz during his 10-hour layover about his predicament. He was later released and told his charges were related to an alleged municipal violation."I had every reason to believe Canada Border Services Agency, because it's customs," he said. "We spoke to a lawyer, and customs doesn't make mistakes like this. If my passport was flagged, that means there was a warrant. I could give [CPS] the benefit of the doubt, but knowing their history — especially with my family — likely they just retracted the warrant after it made a splash."A spokesperson for CPS told Fox News Digital that "at no time did the Calgary Police Service have a warrant on the system for the individual in question, nor are we aware of any active investigation by our Service. Any claims that the CPS 'backed off' due to media attention are simply inaccurate."