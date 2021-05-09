Comment: What's more, they tracked his phone and busted him with a platoon of cop cruisers on the open highway, then handcuffed him (and hogtied his brother)...
Pastor Artur Pawlowski, the head of Calgary's Street Church in Alberta, and his brother, Dawid Pawlowski, were arrested and charged with "organizing an illegal in-person gathering," the Calgary Police Service said in a statement.
Video capturing the arrests showed several police vehicles parked on the street as officers carried the handcuffed brothers, who appeared to refuse to walk on their own. An onlooker can be heard telling the officers, "Shame on you guys, this is not Communist China. Don't you have family and kids? Whatever happened to 'Canada, God keep our land glorious and free'?"
The arrests come after Alberta Health Services on Thursday obtained a Court of Queen's Bench Order that applies to gatherings, including protests, demonstrations and rallies.
The order imposes new restrictions on organizers of protests and demonstrations, requiring compliance with public health orders including masking, physical distancing and attendance limits, according to police.
Calgary Police Service said officers served an organizer of the church service with the court order "in an effort to ensure that citizens attending the Saturday service were abiding by the current COVID-19 public health orders."
"The order was served prior to the church service, and CPS did not enter the church during the service," the police agency said. "The service organizer acknowledged the injunction, but chose to ignore requirements for social distancing, mask wearing and reduced capacity limits for attendees, and continued with the event."
Last month, Artur Pawlowski was holding a service on Holy Saturday when several uniformed officers entered the building. In a video of the encounter shared to YouTube, the pastor can be heard shouting at the masked officers to leave.
"Out of this property immediately until you come back with a warrant," he yelled. "I don't want to talk to you. I don't care what you have to say."
"Get out of this property, Nazis," Pawlowski continued. "Gestapo is not allowed here."
Comment: He was exactly right when he demanded to see a warrant. Instead, the goons returned while he was in transit, which no doubt facilitated the acquisition of charge papers from a judge.
The officers exited the building without incident.
Pawlowski has regularly spoken at anti-mask rallies in Calgary and was fined last year for failing to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions earlier in the pandemic, CBC News reported.
He told Fox News last month that he grew up in Poland behind the Iron Curtain and equated increased government control in Canada over religious gatherings to what he experienced living under the Soviets.
In its statement Saturday, Calgary police said, "It is important to understand that law enforcement recognizes people's desire to participate in faith-based gatherings as well as the right to protest. However, as we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic, we all must comply with public health orders in order to ensure everyone's safety and wellbeing."
"We continue to ask those who may be considering organizing or participating in any outdoor events to ensure they are familiar with public health order requirements and to do their part to prevent further spread of the virus."
Another high profile arrest in the region came Saturday as hundreds protested outside The Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta, in support of owner Chris Scott. Alberta Health Services said it shut down the restaurant Wednesday after receiving more than 400 complaints since January, the Calgary Herald reported.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrived at the "Save Alberta Campout Protest" and began ticketing attendees. Scott was taken into custody.
Video of the arrest posted to The Whistle Stop's Facebook page showed officers patting down and handcuffing Scott before placing him in the back of a police vehicle.
Read the rest here
Comment: Something similarly outrageous occurred in Ireland recently. A man who was in attendance at an 'illegal' mass filmed police 'breaking it up'. Days later cops showed up at his home at 3am, abducted his children and put him in the slammer for the night.
The ostensible reason was because 'his mother' had called police to report fears for his mental well-being, allowing police to arrest him and take his children away under a legal loophole that required no warrant. The man's mother died in 1997...