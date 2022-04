not even levied against those who were actively blockading the roads

Last Friday, Sarah Miller, Artur's legal counsel, successfully appealed for him to be granted bail on charges stemming for his visit to the Coutts blockade. This week, she successfully negotiated terms on the pastor's additional charges so that the may return home to his family under strict bail conditions.Pastor Artur Pawlowski has been incarcerated for 50 days for daring to visit and preach to protesters at the Coutts, Alberta border blockade Fortunately, thanks to the tireless efforts of Sarah Miller and her team at JSS Barristers and your donations at SaveArtur.com we learned on Friday that the appeal of this denial of bail was successful , but Artur still had some legal matters to address before he could go home.Yesterday, on Artur's birthday, his legal team and the prosecution were also able to come to terms to secure his release and he will be returning home to his family on Wednesday afternoon.I joined Sarah Miller to breakdown these victories and to discuss the legal battles that are still ahead of Pastor Artur Pawlowski.He is still in for the legal fight of his life over the next few years. If you want to contribute to Pastor Artur's legal fees, you can make a tax-receipt eligible donation to The Democracy Fund at SaveArtur.com . Your contributions will be used to keep Sarah Miller and her team hard at work fighting for Pastor Artur's freedom.