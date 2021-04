© Getty Images: Biffspandex, Sharply_done

without warrant to enter any place where on reasonable grounds Law Enforcement believes that the offending person may be found

the government does not have to provide scientific evidence justifying the public health order

The Polish pastor who made international headlines for kicking provincial officials from his church in Alberta, Canada, is facing potential arrest after a Calgary court issued a warrant against him.Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates authorized police and health officials "to use such reasonable force as they deem appropriate to gain access" to the building of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's The Fortress (Cave) of Adullam church in Calgary, according to a copy of the court order obtained by Rebel News "The Respondent, Artur Pawlowski, together with any other person at the property ... shall grant access to any Executive Officer (as defined in the [Alberta Public Health Act]) in order for him or her to attend at the Property without notice, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., to allow the Executive Officer to exercise his or her powers under [section] 59 of the Act," the warrant reads in part."In the event the Respondent, Artur Pawlowski or any other person refuse to grant any Executive Officer access to the Premises or hinders or interferes with the Executive Officer in the exercise of his or her powers, then any member of Police Service ... shall be permitted to accompany and assist the Executive Officer and use such reasonable force as they consider appropriate to gain access to the Premises and allow the Executive Officer (or anyone assisting the Executive Officer) to exercise his or her powers pursuant to section 59 of the Act," the warrant also says.The warrant goes on to specify that if there are any "reasonable grounds" for law enforcement to believe Pawlowski or anyone else has violated the court order, they are permitted "to forthwith arrest that person, restrain him or her and bring him or her at the earliest possible time before a Justice of the Court of the Queen's Bench to show cause why he or she should not be held in contempt of Court[.]"Also stipulated is that an individual shall not be arrested unless they have been given the opportunity to comply with the order.the judge added.The Alberta Health Services (AHS) official whose name is listed as the filing party on the court order did not respond to The Daily Wire's request for comment.WATCH:Last Saturday, Pawlowski demanded health officials and police speak with his lawyer when they attempted to give him the warrant to enter his church during a service to investigate the premises. After Pawlowski first ejected provincial officials from his church during Easter weekend, Calgary Police said in a statement that there was a "concern" that Pawlowski and his congregation "were not adhering to the government's COVID-19 public health orders," according to the Toronto Sun WATCH:Pawlowski is urging people to help him in his legal battle against Alberta.he said. "They're coming very heavy. They're bringing documents, they're bringing SWAT team, they're bringing health inspectors, police officers and bylaw officers."Pawlowski, who grew up under the jackboot of the Soviets behind the Iron Curtain in Poland, has been sounding the alarm regarding what he perceives to be growing state tyranny in Western countries under the guise of public health.WATCH:Pastor James Coates, who pastors GraceLife Church in the Edmonton area, was arrested in February and jailed in a maximum security prison for more than a month.Coates still faces one charge of violating gathering size restrictions under Alberta's Public Health Act, for which he will stand trial in May.Police later raided Coates' church during the early morning and erected three layers of chain link fence around the facility, prompting Coates and his congregation to meet in secret.