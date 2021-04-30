Society's Child
Calgary court issues warrant permitting police 'to do anything necessary' to enter pastor's church, arrest him
The Daily Wire
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 17:27 UTC
Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates authorized police and health officials "to use such reasonable force as they deem appropriate to gain access" to the building of Pastor Artur Pawlowski's The Fortress (Cave) of Adullam church in Calgary, according to a copy of the court order obtained by Rebel News.
The warrant, which was issued April 23 but not seen by Pawlowski's lawyer until this week, also forbids Pawlowski or anyone else from interfering with officials attempting to enter his church and, if he resists, permits law enforcement "to do anything necessary" to arrest him, imprison him, and drag him before a judge.
"The Respondent, Artur Pawlowski, together with any other person at the property ... shall grant access to any Executive Officer (as defined in the [Alberta Public Health Act]) in order for him or her to attend at the Property without notice, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., to allow the Executive Officer to exercise his or her powers under [section] 59 of the Act," the warrant reads in part.
"In the event the Respondent, Artur Pawlowski or any other person refuse to grant any Executive Officer access to the Premises or hinders or interferes with the Executive Officer in the exercise of his or her powers, then any member of Police Service ... shall be permitted to accompany and assist the Executive Officer and use such reasonable force as they consider appropriate to gain access to the Premises and allow the Executive Officer (or anyone assisting the Executive Officer) to exercise his or her powers pursuant to section 59 of the Act," the warrant also says.
The warrant goes on to specify that if there are any "reasonable grounds" for law enforcement to believe Pawlowski or anyone else has violated the court order, they are permitted "to forthwith arrest that person, restrain him or her and bring him or her at the earliest possible time before a Justice of the Court of the Queen's Bench to show cause why he or she should not be held in contempt of Court[.]"
Also stipulated is that an individual shall not be arrested unless they have been given the opportunity to comply with the order.
"It is further ordered that, in making an arrest under this Order, Law Enforcement is authorized to do anything necessary to carry out the arrest, including the use of as much reasonable force as may be necessary to make the arrest, and without warrant to enter any place where on reasonable grounds Law Enforcement believes that the offending person may be found," the judge added.
The Alberta Health Services (AHS) official whose name is listed as the filing party on the court order did not respond to The Daily Wire's request for comment.
Last Saturday, Pawlowski demanded health officials and police speak with his lawyer when they attempted to give him the warrant to enter his church during a service to investigate the premises. After Pawlowski first ejected provincial officials from his church during Easter weekend, Calgary Police said in a statement that there was a "concern" that Pawlowski and his congregation "were not adhering to the government's COVID-19 public health orders," according to the Toronto Sun.
Pawlowski is urging people to help him in his legal battle against Alberta. "They want me in jail, they want to arrest us only because we dare to worship our God and we want to do it in peace," he said. "They're coming very heavy. They're bringing documents, they're bringing SWAT team, they're bringing health inspectors, police officers and bylaw officers."
Pawlowski, who grew up under the jackboot of the Soviets behind the Iron Curtain in Poland, has been sounding the alarm regarding what he perceives to be growing state tyranny in Western countries under the guise of public health.
If Pawlowski ends up being jailed, he will not be the first pastor to have been locked up in Alberta for allegedly violating the Alberta Public Health Act. Pastor James Coates, who pastors GraceLife Church in the Edmonton area, was arrested in February and jailed in a maximum security prison for more than a month.
Coates still faces one charge of violating gathering size restrictions under Alberta's Public Health Act, for which he will stand trial in May. Earlier this month, a provincial court ruled that he will not be allowed to challenge the constitutional validity of Alberta's Public Health Act and that the government does not have to provide scientific evidence justifying the public health order.
Police later raided Coates' church during the early morning and erected three layers of chain link fence around the facility, prompting Coates and his congregation to meet in secret.
Comment: Unfortunately, no one is allowed to say no when the technocrats decide that something, including religious traditions and practices, must be sacrificed at the altar of "public health".