Pawlowski has refused to discontinue services or aid to local homeless throughout the entire duration of these COVID19 lockdowns, and has accumulated nearly 30 tickets for these violations.
Pawlowski believes the local police will continue to try to make an example of him due to his activism that spans over the last decade. This was made clear to him when the police returned to his church for a second time.
This time they brought 10 officers and were accompanied by a SWAT team.
Canadian police have interrupted church service twice in violation of Canadian Criminal Code (R.S.C., 1985, c. C-46) in order to perform checks to insure the church is following Covid Social distancing protocols.
Pawlowski has made it clear to these officers on both occasions that he will not permit the invasion on God's House during a holy service, regardless of a court order.
Having expressed he has no issue with them coming into the church, Pawlowski explains that as long as there is no interruption of worship they are welcome to come perform whatever checks they require to allow him to remain open.
An unidentified woman working side by side with these law enforcement officials showed up despite the implications of Canadian Criminal Code in order to serve the preacher, Pawlowski, with a court order. This court order essential gives the Police and SWAT permissions to ignore Criminal Code (R.S.C., 1985, c. C-46) which clearly states:
- 176 (1) Every person is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years or is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction who
- (a) by threats or force, unlawfully obstructs or prevents or endeavours to obstruct or prevent an officiant from celebrating a religious or spiritual service or performing any other function in connection with their calling, or
- (b) knowing that an officiant is about to perform, is on their way to perform or is returning from the performance of any of the duties or functions mentioned in paragraph (a)
- (i) assaults or offers any violence to them, or
- (ii) arrests them on a civil process, or under the pretence of executing a civil process.
Pawlowski will not let the police "bully" him into interrupting worship. Again Pawlowski made a video of the encounter where he calls out their illegal practices in order to scare the church into complacency.
As a well known figure to the Canadian government, Pawlowski became known as the first preacher to be arrested for reading the Bible in a public space to the local homeless in 2006.
For the last 16 years Pawlowski has been sounding alarms that the same tyranny he escaped Poland to flee this same kind of governmental tyranny.
Often written off as a conspiracy theorist, Pawlowski now says "the people who use to laugh and call me names are not laughing anymore. The threat is real to them now."
"People realize it's not funny after a year of being treated like a slave suddenly people are realizing that that I was right, and now so my message is clear, we got a rise up in a peaceful non-compliance. If the government tells you to wear a mask, you don't, if they tell you social distance, you don't, when they tell me you don't go somewhere, you go to the very places they were telling you, not to go, but go in large numbers."
Pawlowski anticipates the police will be back with more force next time.
Kimberly Coulter is a cultural warrior, free speech absolutist, American patriot who primarily focuses on exposing injustices particularly around violations to our individual freedoms.
..
Invite the "there's nothing to SWAT at" SWAT members to the services. A bit of reflection can be beneficial.