"There is a huge double standard because they are not arresting other people for these charges it's only my dad, this pastor," says the son of Pastor Artur, who witnessed his father being taken away.
During the arrest, a police officer accuses Artur of "playing games for his videos" and that every time when the police arrest him he goes "dead fish" on them. "I don't cooperate with Nazis," said the Polish pastor who grew up behind the Iron Curtain.
In every arrest video pastor Artur can be seen to completely let go of himself in order to make it as hard as possible for his arrestors, who he sees as Nazis.
"They came in and arrested him like he is the biggest terrorist. It's unbelievable. This needs to stop. People need to wake up. He is not a criminal. He is a clergyman" stressed Pastor Artur's brother.
Born in Turkey, now based in Calgary, Mocha Bezirgan is Rebel News' Chief Videographer.
Comment: Artur Pawlowski was one of the earliest to stand up to the fascist Covid restrictions. As a Polish national, he had personal experience with repression. He and his family are paying dearly for his defiance.