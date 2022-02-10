Born in Turkey, now based in Calgary, Mocha Bezirgan is Rebel News' Chief Videographer.

An unexpected raid by the Calgary Police to the house of defiant pastor Artur Pawlowski marks the fifth arrest within a year. The police allege that he has committed the offence of mischief under $5,000 by participating at the Milk River protest, in support of the Coutts protesters who are blocking the border with their trucks to compel Alberta's premier Jason Kenny and Canada's prime minister Justin Trudeau to abolish all segregation mandates based on COVID-19 vaccination status.says the son of Pastor Artur, who witnessed his father being taken away.During the arrest, a police officer accuses Artur of "playing games for his videos" and that every time when the police arrest him he goes "dead fish" on them. "I don't cooperate with Nazis," said the Polish pastor who grew up behind the Iron Curtain.In every arrest video pastor Artur can be seen to completely let go of himself in order to make it as hard as possible for his arrestors, who he sees as Nazis."They came in and arrested him like he is the biggest terrorist. It's unbelievable. This needs to stop. People need to wake up. He is not a criminal. He is a clergyman" stressed Pastor Artur's brother.