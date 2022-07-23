Society's Child
Canadian pastor jailed for holding church service during lockdown wins legal victory
Daily Wire
Sat, 23 Jul 2022 19:42 UTC
A Canadian court has awarded a major legal win to Artur Pawlowski, the pastor who was arrested and jailed for holding a church service during Alberta's lockdown.
Pawlowski, the minister of Calgary Street Church, was arrested by Calgary police in dramatic fashion in the middle of a busy highway on May 8 last year as he was driving home from church, where his congregation had gathered without masks in violation of public health orders.
Both Pawlowski and his brother Dawid Pawlowski were charged with organizing an illegal in-person gathering, as well as "requesting, inciting or inviting others" to participate with them.
Later in October, a judge found them in contempt of Alberta's May 6 health order. That judge also slapped a sanction on the pastor, mandating that whenever he publicly spoke about Alberta's pandemic restrictions, Pawlowski must add a government-approved statement saying that most medical experts support social distancing, face masks, and vaccines.
However, on Friday, an Alberta appeals court panel ruled that the Alberta health agency's order restraining "illegal public gatherings" was "not sufficiently clear and unambiguous" as to apply to the Pawlowskis.
"The Pawlowskis' appeals are allowed. The finding of contempt and the sanction order are set aside. The fines that have been paid by them are to be reimbursed," the three-member panel wrote in their 16-page ruling.
The court ordered Alberta Health Services, the province's health agency, to reimburse Pawlowski for his legal costs, as well as the fines levied against him.
Pawlowski's lawyer celebrating the win in a statement on Twitter.
"It's a slam dunk win. The Court of Appeal made a unanimous, sound decision and overturned the finding of contempt made against my client," attorney Sarah Miller tweeted.
Since 2020, Pawlowski has been repeatedly arrested, fined, and jailed as he continued to defy and protest Alberta's stringent pandemic restrictions.
In December, 2020, Pawlowski was providing grilled steak to homeless people in Calgary when he was approached by police, who issued him a $1,200 fine.
Shocking videos of Canadian police arresting the pastor over and over again have gone viral and sparked outrage over social media.
In February, Pawlowski was jailed for weeks, reportedly spending 23 hours a day in solitary confinement at the Calgary Remand Centre after speaking to truckers with the Freedom Convoy, who were protesting vaccine mandates at the U.S.-Canada border.
"He was placed in what he described as like a dog kennel, but it was like a cage, sort of like what you have in a police van; those really thin, small cages with very little air circulation. So he was placed in one of those for hours on end twice," said Pawlowski's son, Nathaniel Pawlowski.
"I can feel your prayers, and they keep me strong," the pastor said from jail. "God allows me to be here for a witness to the entire world, to show what happens when you kick God out of your nation. Lawlessness, injustice, abuse of power and corruption creeped in."
Pawlowski also went viral during Holy Week last year over video of him demanding that police leave his church.
He has also spoken with U.S. lawmakers, warning that some governments are beginning to look like communist Poland, which he fled when he was a young man.
Comment: Rebel News was early on Pawlowski's story, and one of the few outlets to cover it extensively. They report:
Alberta appeals court panel of Justice Barbara Lea Veldhuis, Justice Michelle Crighton and Justice Jo' Anne Strekaf ordered Alberta Health Services to reimburse Artur Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid, for the costs of their appeal and the return of any fines and penalties paid. The appeals panel concluded the original injunction banning protests in the name of public health "was not sufficiently clear and unambiguous"
The appeals panel also reduced the penalties of restaurant owner Chris Scott to time served and penalties already paid.
The judgement released Friday morning read:"The Pawlowskis' appeals are allowed. The finding of contempt and the sanction order are set aside. The fines that have been paid by them are to be reimbursed. "Calgary pastor Art Pawlowski and his brother, Dawid, were both arrested and imprisoned after being found in contempt of an ex-parte court order obtained by Alberta Health Services restraining "illegal public gatherings."
The chambers judge awarded costs to AHS payable by the Pawlowskis jointly in the amount of $15,733.50, calculated at 2.5 times column 1. That costs award is set aside and the Pawlowskis are awarded their costs payable by AHS in the proceedings below and in this Court calculated on the same basis"
The original finding of contempt by Justice Adam Germain included a sanction that required the Pawlowkis and Chris Scott, the owner of the Whistlestop Cafe in Mirror Alberta, also named in the first restraining order to denounce themselves and their views on covid before expressing their own opinions publicly:I am also aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta. While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favour social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.This sanction, along with one that limited the mobility of Scott and the Pawlowskis was never asked for by AHS and was previously stayed.
Scott's sentence for contempt of the same court order related to a large-scale demonstration he held after his small town diner, gas station, convenience store and campground was seized by the province after refused to close his doors to meet covid regulations. His was reduced in Friday's ruling to the penalties he has already served or completed:A sentence of three days in prison, which is deemed fully satisfied and served; A fine of $10,000, less credit for all amounts paid by the appellant to date, which may be paid at the rate of $500/month, failing which payments shall immediately become due and payable in its entirety; and Probation for a period of approximately 8 months to the date of this order on the terms prescribed by the chambers judge, which is deemed fully satisfied.These victories in the name of religious freedom, the right to protest and free expression were only made possible through your generous crowdfunded donations to www.SaveArtur.com. The legal bill to fight the endless government resources is enormous, but we think every penny spent in the name of freedom is worth it.
All donations to www.SaveArtur.com qualify for a charitable tax receipt through a partnership with the registered Canadian charity, the Democracy Fund.
Read the full decision
